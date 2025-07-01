Troy Minerals Inc.: Troy Minerals Announces Life Offering

Not for distribution in the U.S. or to U.S. Newswire services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / Troy Minerals Inc. ("Troy" or the "Company") (CSE:TROY)(OTCQB:TROYF)(FSE:VJ3) is pleased to announce a private placement offering (the "Offering") of a minimum of 10,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit") and up to a maximum of 15,000,000 Units at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000.

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The proceeds of the Offering are expected to be allocated to the advancement of the Company's exploration projects in British Columbia, Mongolia and Wyoming, as well as for marketing, working capital and general corporate purpose.

The Units will be offered by way of the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. Pursuant to NI 45-106, the securities forming part of the Units issued to Canadian resident subscribers under the Offering will not be subject to resale restrictions, however the shares underlying the warrants will be subject to a contractual four month hold period from the date of issuance.

There is an offering document related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca at the Company's website https://troyminerals.com/. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 31, 2025, or such other date that is within 45 days from June 30, 2025, as the Company may agree. The Offering remains subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the CSE. The Company may pay finders fees in accordance with CSE policies on all or part of the Offering.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Rana Vig | CEO and Director

Telephone: 604-218-4766 rana@ranavig.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the intended use of funds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Troy Minerals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/troy-minerals-announces-life-offering-1044679