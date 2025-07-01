Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2025) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) ("Golden Goliath" or the "Company") - The Company wishes to announce the resignation of Mr. Daniel Nofrietta Fernandez from the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The Company wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Mr. Fernandez for his valuable contribution and dedicated service during his tenure on the Board. His insight and expertise has been instrumental in supporting Golden Goliath's strategic direction and exploration initiatives.

Golden Goliath is in the process of a strategic review and is evaluating potential candidates to fill vacancies within the Company and will provide updates as appropriate.

The Company remains committed to advancing its projects and enhancing shareholder value, and the Board continues to work diligently to guide Golden Goliath's long-term growth and success.

About Golden Goliath Resources Ltd.

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company is actively exploring its projects in Ontario's Red Lake District and other high-potential areas in Canada.

To find out more about Golden Goliath, visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

