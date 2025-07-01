

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NMP Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10 million units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination.



The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol NMPAU beginning on July 1, 2025.



Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 1.50 million additional units at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on July 2, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.



