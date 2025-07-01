Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a general order agreement (the "Agreement") with 3D Global GmbH ("3D Global"), a manufacturer and OEM supplier of stereo cameras, monitors and 3D system solutions. Under the terms of the Agreement, 3D Global will produce 500 custom 27-inch 3D monitors optimized to house the Company's proprietary Super-Multiview display technology.

The Agreement also provides for the co-development and integration of the Company's software into the displays through FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) advancement, enabling seamless performance for both the 27-inch monitors and other applications. Each of 3D Global and the Company have agreed to work on an exclusive basis to co-develop a 3D display solution within the automotive and gaming sectors.

Development Activities

These advances will be used to complete feasibility studies, product development, and software development in support of delivery of the units. Under the terms of the Agreement, 3D Global will lead the development of core 3D monitors while the Company will define system specifications and oversee the design of the complete product solution.

Specifically, the Company and 3D Global will undertake comprehensive feasibility studies to map out the further development and input for final implementation of the Super-Multiview algorithm in the software environment of 3D Global, and to explore potential features for its e-mirror project. These studies will include testing advanced image processing methods as well as evaluating possible hardware components, such as the integration of a real optical night vision mode. Parallel to this, the Company will advance product development through FPGA implementations for high-resolution 5K and 8K monitors featuring integrated Super-Multiview technology. The 27-inch Super-Multiview display will serve as the first standard product in this FPGA line.

Software development efforts will focus on building a dedicated Super-Multiview content player to replace the current QT-based player. Additional tools under development include an SMV Model Viewer, a suite of Super-Multiview plugins for platforms such as Unity, Unreal Engine, and Blender, and a 2D-to-3D conversion tool with artificial intelligence with depth adjustment features integrated directly into the player. The Company is also developing a Super-Multiview gaming solution and evaluating the integration of image processing features on the platform as part of the e-mirror project, contingent on the outcomes of the initial feasibility studies.

The initial order of 500 units is conditional upon mutual agreement on final specifications and confirmation of production feasibility. The terms of the product and development, including the product description, scope of delivery, pricing, delivery timeline, production schedule, development costs, certification requirements, service obligations, product training, marketing materials, and other commercial details, remain subject to mutual agreement and final confirmation by both parties in accordance with processes set forth in the Agreement.

Both parties have committed to finalizing and executing a comprehensive exclusivity agreement by December 31, 2025, with the aim of expanding the scope of exclusivity and defining its specific terms and conditions.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit: www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

About 3DGlobal

Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible support when integrating our 3D technology into their products. We help with every stage of the process, from the product idea through to service for serial products. Our engineers assist with the implementation of hardware and software, working closely with the development departments of our customers. As the entire process is realized on-site at 3D Global, this enables fast development and production times. For more information, visit: www.3d-global.com

