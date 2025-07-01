Sodexo SA: Sodexo Q3 Fiscal 2025 revenues in line with expectations

Issy-les-Moulineaux, July 1, 2025 (7am)

Sodexo (Euronext Paris FR 0000121220-OTC: SDXAY)

Organic revenue growth of +3.0%

Fiscal 2025 expected to land at the lower end of the guidance range: Organic revenue growth between +3% and +4% Underlying operating profit margin improvement between +10 and +20 bps, at constant currencies









Q3 FISCAL 2025 REVENUES

REVENUES

(in million euros) Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 ORGANIC

GROWTH EXTERNAL

GROWTH CURRENCY

EFFECT TOTAL

GROWTH North America 2,873 2,904 +1.2% +0.1% -2.4% -1.1% Europe 2,176 2,096 +3.3% +0.0% +0.5% +3.8% Rest of the World 1,072 1,074 +7.5% -1.2% -6.5% -0.2% TOTAL 6,121 6,074 +3.0% -0.2% -2.1% +0.8%



Commenting on the third quarter activity, Sophie Bellon, Sodexo Chairwoman and CEO, said:

"Our third quarter organic growth is in line with expectations and reflects the continuation of recent dynamics. We are making steady progress on key contract ramp-ups and benefiting from sustained pricing discipline and business momentum across our core markets. With engaged teams and a clear roadmap, our focus is unwavering on disciplined execution and strengthening client relationships. We are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders."





Highlights of the period

Revenues - Third quarter Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues reached 6.1 billion euros , up +0.8% year-on-year including a negative currency impact of -2.1%, a net contribution from acquisitions and disposals of -0.2% and Organic revenue growth of +3.0%.

- Third quarter Fiscal 2025 reached , up +0.8% year-on-year including a negative currency impact of -2.1%, a net contribution from acquisitions and disposals of -0.2% and of +3.0%. By geography : North America delivered organic growth of +1.2%, slightly above the prior quarter, reflecting continued pricing momentum just below 3% and contributions from new business. These were offset by impacts from contract exits linked to prior-period losses, including a major global FM contract and some Education sites. Europe grew +3.3% organically, an improvement versus prior quarter, driven by solid momentum in Healthcare & Seniors, strong activity in Sodexo Live!, as well as successful mobilization of major contracts in France and in the UK. These positive dynamics were partially tempered by softer trends in Corporate Services and Education. Rest of the World grew +7.5% organically, driven by continued strong performance in India, Brazil, and Australia which stands out thanks to robust commercial traction.

: Financing - On May 27, 2025, Sodexo Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of Sodexo S.A. successfully completed a U.S. dollar notes issuance for a total principal amount of $1.1 billion in two tranches: $600 million due August 2030, with a 5.150% coupon and $500 million due August 2035, with a 5.800% coupon. A portion of the net proceeds was used to fund the repurchase of Sodexo Inc.'s existing 1.634% senior notes due 2026.

- On May 27, 2025, Sodexo Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of Sodexo S.A. successfully completed a U.S. dollar notes issuance for a total principal amount of $1.1 billion in two tranches: $600 million due August 2030, with a 5.150% coupon and $500 million due August 2035, with a 5.800% coupon. A portion of the net proceeds was used to fund the repurchase of Sodexo Inc.'s existing 1.634% senior notes due 2026. M&A - On April 30, 2025, Entegra Procurement Services, a subsidiary of Sodexo and a global leader in performance and procurement optimization for hospitality professionals, completed the acquisition of Agap'pro, a well-established group purchasing organization in the French market. This acquisition reinforces its position as a key player in procurement performance for hospitality venues.

- On April 30, 2025, Entegra Procurement Services, a subsidiary of Sodexo and a global leader in performance and procurement optimization for hospitality professionals, completed the acquisition of Agap'pro, a well-established group purchasing organization in the French market. This acquisition reinforces its position as a key player in procurement performance for hospitality venues. Sustainability - Sodexo received an A- score from CDP for its climate change disclosure and action - the highest rating in its sector, recognizing its continued leadership in environmental responsibility and commitment to transparent and sustainable practices.

- Sodexo received an A- score from CDP for its climate change disclosure and action - the highest rating in its sector, recognizing its continued leadership in environmental responsibility and commitment to transparent and sustainable practices. Health & Safety - Through its Have a Safe Day Awards, Sodexo recognizes teams worldwide that embed safety into their daily culture. This year, three initiatives from Australia, Chile, and Brazil were honored for their outstanding safety leadership and employee engagement.





Outlook

As a reminder, our expectation for Fiscal 2025 is:

Organic revenue growth between +3% and +4%

Underlying operating profit margin improvement between +10 and +20 bps, at constant currencies

With improved visibility on recent business trends, expectation is to land towards the lower end of the range for both organic growth and underlying operating margin.





Q3 Fiscal 2025 Activity Report

REVENUES BY ZONE

REVENUES

In the third quarter Fiscal 2025, Sodexo revenues reached 6.1 billion euros, up +0.8% year-on-year including a negative currency impact of -2.1% - mainly from the depreciation of the US dollar and several Latin American currencies - and a net contribution from acquisitions and disposals of -0.2%.

Consequently, organic growth for the third quarter Fiscal 2025 was +3.0%, in line with expectations.

North America

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 739 780 +1.7% Sodexo Live! 394 388 +3.9% Healthcare & Seniors 879 869 -0.1% Education 861 867 +1.0% NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 2,873 2,904 +1.2%

(1) DuringFiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments..

In the third quarter Fiscal 2025, North America revenues totaled 2.9 billion euros, up +1.2% organically.

Within Business & Administrations, organic growth reached +1.7%, driven by stronger new business contribution. This was, however, offset by the impact of contracts demobilization, including the full impact from the loss of a major global FM contract last year.

Sodexo Live! organic growth was +3.9%, fueled by strong activity in airline lounges benefiting from higher passenger counts, despite fewer events during the quarter.

Healthcare & Seniors organic growth was -0.1%, impacted by site losses in Canada and in Seniors, and a slow ramp-up of new business in Healthcare despite strong commercial momentum. This was partially offset by price revisions, cross-sell and increased volumes on existing contracts.

In Education, organic revenue growth was +1.0%, improving from the prior quarter thanks to a favorable calendar shift and additional Campus events. Performance continued to be held back by contract exits linked to prior-period losses.

Europe

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 1,195 1,179 +1.0% Sodexo Live! 159 137 +15.7% Healthcare & Seniors 505 466 +7.4% Education 317 314 +0.3% EUROPE TOTAL 2,176 2,096 +3.3%

(1) During Fiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments..

InEurope, third quarter Fiscal 2025 revenues amounted to 2.2 billion euros, up +3.3% organically.

In Business & Administrations, organic growth was +1.0%, supported by price revisions and new site openings. These gains were partially offset by softer activity levels and the impact of contract exits.

Sodexo Live! organic growth was up +15.7%, driven by high volumes in Airport Lounges and Stadiums in the UK, and strong tourist activity in France.

Healthcare & Seniors organic growth stood at +7.4%, driven by strong commercial momentum across the region, with a significant contribution of new business in France and Belgium particularly.

Education organic revenue growth was +0.3%, reflecting the positive impact of price revisions, partly offset by the exit in the previous year of some low performing contracts in France.

Rest of the World

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 915 932 +6.1% Sodexo Live! 14 12 +20.2% Healthcare & Seniors 90 82 +21.5% Education 53 48 +8.9% REST OF THE WORLD TOTAL 1,072 1,074 +7.5%

(1) During Fiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments..

Rest of the World third quarter Fiscal 2025 revenues totaled 1.1 billion euros, up +7.5% organically.

Business & Administrations organic growth was +6.1%. Growth remained particularly strong in India, driven by new business and increased volumes at existing sites, in Australia, supported by additional volumes and robust development, and in Brazil, fueled by price revisions and extra volumes.

Sodexo Live! organic growth was +20.2% (principally airline lounges), benefiting from new lounges openings and strong passenger traffic.

Healthcare & Seniors organic growth was +21.5%, with strong growth in India and Chile.

Education organic growth was +8.9%, fueled by increased volumes and ramp-ups in existing sites in Brazil and India.





CURRENCY EFFECTS

Exchange rate fluctuations do not generate operational risks because each subsidiary bills its revenues and incurs its expenses in the same currency.

The negative currency impact for third quarter Fiscal 2025 of -2.1% is primarily due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the euro since the beginning of the year. Additionally, the depreciation of several Latin American currencies, particularly the Brazilian real, further contributed to the impact. This was partially offset by the appreciation of the British pound.

The currency effect is determined by applying the previous year's average exchange rates to the current year figures.





FINANCIAL POSITION

Apart from the seasonal changes in working capital, there were no material changes in the Group's financial position as of May 31, 2025, relative to that presented in the Fiscal 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024.





PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

There were no significant changes to the principal risks and uncertainties identified by the Group in the Risk Factors section of the Fiscal 2024 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on November 5, 2024.





ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURE DEFINITIONS

Growth excluding currency effect

The currency effect is determined by applying the previous year's average exchange rates to the current year figures except in hyper-inflationary economies where all figures are converted at the latest closing rate for both periods when the impact is significant.

For Türkiye, despite being in hyperinflation, the average exchange rates of the previous period are used due to the lack of materiality.

Organic growth

Organic growth corresponds to the increase in revenue for a given period (the "current period") compared to the revenue reported for the same period of the prior fiscal year, calculated using the exchange rate for the prior fiscal year; and excluding the impact of business acquisitions (or gain of control) and divestments, as follows:

for businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the current period, revenue generated since the acquisition date is excluded from the organic growth calculation;

for businesses acquired (or gain of control) during the prior fiscal year, revenue generated during the current period up until the first anniversary date of the acquisition is excluded;

for businesses divested (or loss of control) during the prior fiscal year, revenue generated in the comparative period of the prior fiscal year until the divestment date is excluded;

for businesses divested (or loss of control) during the current fiscal year, revenue generated in the period commencing 12 months before the divestment date up to the end of the comparative period of the prior fiscal year is excluded.

Underlying operating profit margin

The Underlying operating profit margin corresponds to Underlying operating profit divided by revenues.

Underlying operating profit margin at constant rates

The Underlying operating profit margin at constant rates corresponds to Underlying operating profit divided by revenues, calculated by converting 2025 figures at Fiscal 2024 rates, except for countries with hyperinflationary economies.

Inter-segment restatements

Some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments, with main impacts in North America between Healthcare Seniors and Business & Administrations.

Restated revenue breakdown for Fiscal 2024:

REVENUES

(in million euros)



Fiscal 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Published Restated Published Restated Published Restated Published Restated Published Restated North America 11,111 11,111 3,030 3,030 2,726 2,726 2,904 2,904 2,451 2,451 Business & Administrations 3,036 2,904 1,081 703 735 701 780 743 786 757 Sodexo Live!(1) 1,428 1,428 - 346 330 330 388 388 364 364 Healthcare & Seniors 3,411 3,522 849 875 838 867 869 900 855 880 Education 3,236 3,257 1,100 1,106 823 828 867 873 446 450 Europe 8,448 8,448 2,196 2,196 2,058 2,058 2,096 2,096 2,098 2,098 Business & Administrations 4,681 4,676 1,377 1,184 1,171 1,170 1,179 1,178 1,146 1,144 Sodexo Live!(1) 750 750 - 192 132 132 137 137 289 289 Healthcare & Seniors 1,885 1,890 490 491 460 461 466 467 469 471 Education 1,132 1,132 329 329 295 295 314 314 194 194 Rest of the World 4,239 4,239 1,061 1,061 1,030 1,030 1,074 1,074 1,074 1,074 Business & Administrations 3,694 3,694 927 917 904 903 932 932 942 942 Sodexo Live!(1) 46 46 - 10 11 12 12 12 12 12 Healthcare & Seniors 337 337 91 91 79 79 82 82 85 85 Education 162 162 43 43 36 36 48 48 35 35 Sodexo 23,798 23,798 6,287 6,287 5,814 5,814 6,074 6,074 5,623 5,623

(1) Since the first half of 2024, the Group has been reporting Sodexo Live! revenue separately; it was previously included in the Business & Administrations segment.

REVENUE FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS FISCAL 2025

REVENUES

(in million euros) 9M FY25 9M FY24 ORGANIC

GROWTH EXTERNAL

GROWTH CURRENCY

EFFECT TOTAL

GROWTH North America 8,849 8,660 +2.7% -0.4% -0.2% +2.2% Europe 6,512 6,350 +2.5% -0.6% +0.6% +2.5% Rest of the World 3,235 3,165 +6.9% +0.6% -5.3% +2.2% SODEXO 18,596 18,175 +3.4% -0.3% -0.8% +2.3%

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) 9M FY25 9M FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 8,589 8,536 +3.5% Sodexo Live! 1,702 1,560 +8.9% Healthcare & Seniors 4,409 4,224 +4.1% Education 3,896 3,855 +0.2% SODEXO 18,596 18,175 +3.4%

(1) During Fiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments.

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) 9M FY25 9M FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 2,226 2,250 +4.8% Sodexo Live! 1,183 1,064 +11.3% Healthcare & Seniors 2,662 2,556 +1.6% Education 2,778 2,790 -1.0% NORTH AMERICA TOTAL 8,849 8,660 +2.7%

(1) During Fiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments.

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) 9M FY25 9M FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 3,585 3,534 +0.9% Sodexo Live! 478 462 +2.7% Healthcare & Seniors 1,484 1,416 +6.7% Education 965 938 +2.3% EUROPE TOTAL 6,512 6,350 +2.5%

(1) During Fiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments..

REVENUES BY SEGMENT

(in million euros) 9M FY25 9M FY24 RESTATED ORGANIC GROWTH(1) Business & Administrations 2,778 2,752 +5.8% Sodexo Live! 41 34 +19.4% Healthcare & Seniors 263 252 +16.5% Education 153 127 +11.0% REST OF THE WORLD TOTAL 3,235 3,165 +6.9%

(1) During Fiscal 2025, some contracts or operations have been reallocated between segments.

CURRENCY EFFECTS FOR THE FIRST 9 MONTHS FISCAL 2025

1€= AVERAGE RATE

9M FY 2025 AVERAGE RATE 9M FY 2024 AVERAGE RATE

9M FY 2025

VS. 9M FY 2024 CLOSING RATE

AT 05/31/2025 CLOSING RATE

AT 08/31/2024 CLOSING RATE

05/31/2025

VS. 08/31/2024 U.S. dollar 1.081 1.081 -% 1.134 1.109 -2.2% Pound sterling 0.836 0.861 +3.0% 0.841 0.841 -% Brazilian real 6.259 5.400 -13.7% 6.441 6.216 -3.5%

Attachment