Mittwoch, 17.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
17.09.2025 08:10 Uhr
48 Leser
Sodexo SA: Sodexo secures 5-year global energy contract renewal

September 17, 2025

Sodexo and Shell have renewed their collaboration for 5 years to operate workplace services in 41 sites in 19 countries, spanning corporate offices, refineries, offshore sites, and camps, each with unique service requirements.

Since the beginning of their collaboration in 2020, Sodexo and Shell have grown a solid relationship, built on continuous improvement of service quality. Through this new contract starting on November 1, 2025, Sodexo will continue to serve 6,000 meals per day across 21 restaurants to Shell employees through its Modern Recipe, Kitchen Works and Aspretto sustainable food and beverage brands, tailored to each work environment. The company will also provide a full suite of workplace services, from reception and concierge to building maintenance and systems operations as well as events management.

Building on its existing IT infrastructure, Sodexo will continue to deploy its IT tools and services, enabling better monitoring of service efficiency, financial performance, and HSE. Process automation and data mining will provide clients with real-time reports, enhancing transparency and ensuring consistent quality across all services.

Dan Wagg, Sodexo Global Account Director, "We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with Shell and look forward to creating lasting transformation for the Shell workplaces across all environments. Together with our teams, we will continue to safely enhance service delivery with a people first approach, prioritize sustainability and innovation to deliver valued workplace experiences."


About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in sustainable food and valued experiences at every moment in life: learn, work, heal and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. Thanks to its two activities of Food and Facilities Management Services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.
Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

  • 23.8 billion euros Fiscal 2024 consolidated revenues
  • 423,000 employees as at August 31, 2024
  • #1 France-based private employer worldwide
  • 45 countries (as at August 31, 2024)
  • 80 million consumers served daily
  • 7.7 billion euros in market capitalization
    (as at June 30, 2025)

Contacts

Analysts and InvestorsMedia
Juliette Klein
+33 1 57 75 80 27
juliette.klein@sodexo.com		Mathieu Scaravetti
+33 6 28 62 21 91
mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com

Attachment

  • PR Sodexo x Shell 170925 EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9d25f0b5-b7d7-4bb9-ab5d-d88ddd48f45d)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
