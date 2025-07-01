Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Company sets ambitious vision for €480 million in recurring revenues and a 40% EBITDA margin by 2030; outlines roadmap for accelerated AI-driven growth and innovation.



Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Cosmo N.V. (SIX: COPN), a global leader in AI-driven healthcare and specialty pharmaceuticals, today announced its vision through 2030, along with a bold strategic plan, during its Investor Day event in Zurich.

Hosted by CEO Giovanni Di Napoli, CFO Svetlana Sigalova, and members of Cosmo's leadership team, the event brings together investors, analysts, and media for a deep dive into Cosmo's growth strategy, innovative pipeline, and refreshed corporate identity.

A New Chapter of Growth

Following a year of accelerated execution, expanded partnerships, and strong operational performance, Cosmo sets ambitious vision for transformational growth through 2030:

Recurring Revenues Aspiration : €480 million by 2030, representing a five-year CAGR of approx. 39%, including: €260 million from the existing Core Business (23% CAGR), powered by: Expansion of the GI Genius platform . Continued global adoption of Winlevi® . Stable growth from Cosmo's Gastroenterology and CDMO businesses. €220 million from late-stage assets and Digital AI platforms.

: €480 million by 2030, representing a five-year CAGR of approx. 39%, including: EBITDA Corporate Ambition: €195 million by 2030, representing a margin of approximately 40%.

These figures reflect reflects the directional potential of the Company strategy and pipeline. They are not intended as a formal financial guidance.

Executive Commentary

Giovanni Di Napoli, CEO, said: "Cosmo is entering a new era. We are building on a strong foundation, shaped by years of innovation and commitment. Today, we are sharpening our focus - aligning strategy, technology, and execution to unlock new opportunities, as AI, Digital Health, specialty pharma, and CDMO converge, Cosmo is thoughtfully positioned to contribute meaningfully to the future of Healthcare. Today's Investor Day is about transparency and ambition - sharing our long-term vision and strategic levers we believe can create value for patients, partners and shareholders over time."

Svetlana Sigalova, CFO, added: "Our 2030 vision is supported by clear focus on high-return investments and disciplined capital allocation. With a flexible yet focused approach, we are well positioned to pursue targeted R&D, unlock new growth avenues, and drive sustainable shareholder value."

Investor Day Highlights

Key topics at today's event include:

Strategic roadmap across Cosmo's Medtech AI, Dermatology, Gastro, and CDMO franchises.

franchises. Vision for the next phase of Digital AI integration .

. Insights from global Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and live technology demonstrations .

. Reveal of Cosmo's refreshed corporate identity and brand strategy, reflecting its evolution into a digitally native, patient-impact-focused company.

About Cosmo

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). We design, develop, and manufacture advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Our technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by our purpose - Building Health Confidence - our mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

Financial calendar

Dievini Days, St. Leon-Rot, Germany July 9-10, 2025 Half Year Results 2025 July 23, 2025

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements or statements of future expectations based on currently available information. Such statements are naturally subject to risks and uncertainties. Factors such as the development of general economic conditions, future market conditions, unusual catastrophic loss events, changes in the capital markets and other circumstances may cause the actual events or results to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. Cosmo does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or updated status of such statements. Therefore, in no case whatsoever will Cosmo and its affiliate companies be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages.

