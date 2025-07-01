

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) announced that it has appointed Haijian He as its Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Concurrently, Junjie He will step down from his position as Interim Chief Financial Officer and assume the role of Senior Vice President in charge of human resources and administrative functions.



In addition, Shanshan Cui will serve as Secretary General to the Organizational Culture Committee of Baidu.



Haijian He joins Baidu from Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited, where he served as executive director and chief financial officer since January 2020. Prior to joining Kingsoft Cloud, Mr. He served as an executive director of the TMT (telecommunications, media and technology) group and the mergers and acquisitions group sequentially at Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C. from September 2015 to January 2020. Prior to that, Mr. He served at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. successively from 2010 to 2015. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. and Sunwoda EVB Co., Ltd.



In October 2024, Baidu.com announced the appointment of Junjie as its Interim Chief Financial Officer, while Rong Luo, the then finance chief, was named Executive Vice President of the Baidu Mobile Ecosystem Group (MEG).



