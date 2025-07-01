

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo SA (SDXAY.PK), a French food services and facilities management firm, on Tuesday recorded a rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by increased revenue from European markets.



Sophie Bellon, CEO of Sodexo, said: 'Our third quarter organic growth is in line with expectations and reflects the continuation of recent dynamics. We are making steady progress on key contract ramp-ups and benefiting from sustained pricing discipline and business momentum across our core markets.'



For the third-quarter, the company posted revenue of 6.121 billion euros, higher than 6.074 billion euros in the same period last year. Revenue from Europe stood at 2.176 billion euros as against the prior year's 2.096 billion euros.



Looking ahead, Sodexo still expects to post annual organic revenue growth of positive 3% to 4% with underlying operating profit margin improvement of positive 10 to 20 bps, at constant currencies.



Further, the company noted that with improved visibility on recent business trends, it anticipates to land towards the lower end of the range for both organic growth and underlying operating margin.



