Pantheon Resources PLC Announces Change of Registered Office

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Pantheon Resources plc (AIM:PANR) ("Pantheon" or the " Company"), the oil and gas company developing the Kodiak and Ahpun oil fields in close proximity to pipeline and transportation infrastructure on Alaska's North Slope, announces that, with effect from 30 June 2025, the Company's registered office address has changed to:

New Address:
c/o Arch Law, Floor 2, 8 Bishopsgate, London, UK, EC2N 4BQ

The change has been notified to Companies House in accordance with applicable regulations.

-ENDS-

For further information, please contact:

UK Corporate and Investor Relations Contact
Pantheon Resources plc
Justin Hondris
contact@pantheonresources.com

Nominated Adviser and Broker
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio, Charlie Hammond
+44 20 7523 8000

Public Relations Contact
BlytheRay
Tim Blythe, Megan Ray, Matthew Bowld
+44 20 7138 3204

USA Investor Relations Contact
MZ Group
Lucas Zimmerman, Ian Scargill
+1 949 259 4987
PTHRF@mzgroup.us

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Pantheon Resources PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/pantheon-resources-plc-announces-change-of-registered-office-1044706

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
