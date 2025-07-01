KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the agreement with leading Swedish developer Reliwe for the forward funding of a new multifamily development in Täby, one of Stockholm's most sought-after municipalities. The transaction marks KKR's second residential investment in Sweden's capital region since the beginning of 2025.

The project in Täby comprises three residential assets with a total of 325 units and approximately 15,300 square meters of lettable area, expected to be completed in phases between 2026 and 2028. Located just 14 kilometers from Stockholm city center, the asset offers excellent public transport connectivity via a nearby train station, providing access to central Stockholm in under 20 minutes. The development is situated adjacent to Täby Centrum, one of the city's leading shopping centers, and is designed to meet high sustainability and architectural standards.

In February, KKR announced its investment in three multifamily properties in Haninge, located just south of the Stockholm city center. This second investment builds on KKR's work with local operating partner Cavendo to manage and grow its Stockholm residential strategy which now includes approximately 700 units under development.

"This transaction is another key step in our strategy to assemble a high-quality residential platform in the Stockholm region," said Alexander Thams, Head of Nordics Real Estate at KKR. "Täby is one of the most attractive and supply-constrained municipalities in Sweden, and this development offers modern, sustainable living in a location where rental stock is typically limited. We are pleased to continue our strategic partnership with Reliwe and further expand our footprint in a market where we are seeing strong demand and attractive opportunities."

"We are very pleased to have concluded our second transaction with KKR, which underlines our ability to effectively source and execute attractive deals. Täby is a well-established and highly attractive residential market, and we look forward to delivering modern, high-quality, and sustainable homes," said Gurmo Endale, Partner at Reliwe. "We also look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership with KKR."

KKR has committed over SEK 6 billion to real estate investments in the Nordics, with a focus on high-quality residential and logistics assets and long-term partnerships with local developers. KKR's global real estate business invests thematically in high-quality real estate through a full range of scaled equity and debt strategies.

The new investment is being made through KKR's European Real Estate strategy.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Reliwe

Reliwe is an expansive real estate development company focusing on sustainability and design to create residences to thrive in. Since its establishment, Reliwe has completed over 500 apartments and has around 2,100 apartments in production. In addition, the company has made substantial acquisitions of building rights in Sweden. Reliwe is actively expanding its presence in the Swedish real estate market and is dedicated to developing well designed residential properties. For additional information about Reliwe, please visit Reliwe's website at www.reliwe.se.

