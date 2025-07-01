

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation and final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and unemployment from Germany are top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. Economists forecast house prices to grow 3.3 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 3.5 percent increase in May.



At 3.15 am ET, manufacturing PMI data is due from Spain. The index is forecast to improve to 50.7 in June from 50.5 in May.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy HCOB factory PMI survey results are due. Economists expect the factory PMI to rise to 49.5 in June from 49.2 a month ago.



At 3.50 am ET, France's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The flash reading was 47.8 in June, down from 49.8 in the previous month.



At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final factory PMI survey results are due. The index is seen at 49.0 in June, unchanged from the previous month.



In the meantime, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data. The number of unemployed is forecast to increase by 18,000 in June after rising 34,000 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, final PMI survey data is due from Eurozone. The manufacturing PMI is expected to remain unchanged at 49.4 in June, in line with the flash estimate.



At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global is slated to issue final manufacturing PMI data.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area flash inflation figures. Inflation is expected to rise to 2.0 percent in June from 1.9 percent in May.



