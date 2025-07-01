Anzeige
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A1XE8F | ISIN: DK0060542181 | Ticker-Symbol: QJQ
Tradegate
27.06.25 | 20:47
23,800 Euro
+0,59 % +0,140
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
ISS World Services A/S: ISS signs new global contract with VELUX Group

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, has entered into a new five-year partnership with Denmark-based international manufacturer VELUX. The contract spans more than ten countries across Europe.

Copenhagen , July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the new contract, ISS will deliver integrated facility services across sites in 12 countries in Northern and Central Europe. These include a wide range of services such as cleaning, waste management, catering, reception, and outdoor maintenance.

The contract will be mobilised in Denmark from 1 October 2025, and in the remaining countries by 1 January 2026 at the latest. It has a five-year duration with an option to extend for an additional two years.

Søren Valentin, Senior Director for Global Real Estate & Facility Services at VELUX Group, says:

"We look forward to entering this partnership with ISS, supporting our transition to a standardised operating framework with the purpose of increasing quality, reducing risks and optimising costs. Together with ISS, we have developed an international facility management solution based on five guiding principles: end-user friendliness, innovation, clear communication, service orientation, and high-standard service delivery. We are excited to put these principles into action."

Kasper Fangel, Group CEO of ISS, says:

"We are proud and excited to engage in this multi-country collaboration, supporting VELUX's ambition to create a more sustainable, efficient, and innovative future. We are strongly committed to bringing ISS's core expertise to life - transforming traditional facility management service delivery into a 'Workplace Experience' that makes a real difference for both service and end-user experience."

For media enquiries:
ISS: Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 4176 1989
VELUX Group: Stine Green Paulsen, Director, External Communication,
+45 61 12 03 32

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About the VELUX Group

VELUX roof windows have been bringing daylight and fresh air into peoples' homes around the world for more than 80 years, creating better living environments. We offer a range of products including roof windows and modular skylights, decorative blinds, sun screening products, and roller shutters, as well as installation and smart home solutions. They help create bright, healthy, and energy-efficient places for people who live, work, learn, and play under the roof. We work globally - with sales and manufacturing operations in 37 countries and around 12,000 employees worldwide. The VELUX Group is owned by VKR Holding A/S, a limited company owned by the Villum Foundation and members of the Kann Rasmussen family. In 2024, the VELUX Group had a total revenue of EUR 2.96 billion while VKR Holding had a total revenue of EUR 3.87 billion. The same year, the Villum Foundation and the VELUX FOUNDATION donated a total of EUR 169 million in charitable grants. For more information about the VELUX Group, visit velux.com.

About ISS

ISS is a leading workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers". In 2024, ISS Group's global revenue amounted to DKK 83.8 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com



