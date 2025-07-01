Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 2025 report

  • Report to be released at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2025
  • One live video webcast for analysts, investors and journalists at 9:00 AM CEST

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) financial report for the second quarter 2025 will be published at approximately 7:00 AM CEST on July 15, 2025. The company will issue a press release with the complete financial report attached, including tables, in PDF format. Following publication of the press release, the financial report will be available on Ericsson's website: www.ericsson.com/en/investors/financial-reports/interim-reports

President and CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Lars Sandström will comment on the report and take questions at a live video webcast at 9:00 AM CEST (8:00 AM BST London, 3:00 AM EDT New York).

Join the webcast or please go to www.ericsson.com/investors

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The webcast will be available on-demand after the event and can be viewed on our website.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

FOLLOW US:

Subscribe to Ericsson press releases
Subscribe to Ericsson blog posts
https://x.com/ericsson
https://www.facebook.com/ericsson
https://www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson's high-performing networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q2-2025-report,c4171404

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/4171404/3532581.pdf

Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q2 2025 report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-media-and-analyst-briefing-for-ericsson-q2-2025-report-302495403.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
