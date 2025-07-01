

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer sentiment increased further in June to the highest level in four months, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 34.5 in June from 32.8 in May. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 33.6.



The latest survey was conducted on June 15 among 8,400 households.



The index for overall livelihood rose by 1.7 points to 32.4, and the subindex for employment strengthened to 38.3 from 37.3.



Data showed that the index reflecting income growth increased by 0.6 points to 38.9, and the index for willingness to buy durable goods climbed to 28.2 from 25.4.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News