Tineco, the brand known for its smart vacuum cleaners and floor washers, is jumping into summer with exclusive discounts during one of the hottest shopping events of the year: Amazon Prime Day.

Save up to 42% on Select Tineco Floor and Carpet Cleaning Solutions During Prime Day

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Reaches Every Hidden Corner

The HyperStretch brush head extends fully under beds and dressers, while the triple-chamber dirty water separation system ensures strong suction even when fully tilted. Vacuum and mop in one go dust, pet hair, and spills disappear in seconds. Choose from Auto, Max, or Suction modes, and let the LED display guide you to a spotless finish.

The upgraded MHCBS system keeps the brush roller spotless during use, leaving no streaks or residue. Self-washing and drying temperatures have also been raised to 85°C, delivering a deeper clean in just 2 minutes and fast drying in 5 minutes helping prevent bad odors and bacteria growth.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra will be available on Amazon at a special Prime Day price of 419€ (original price: 699€).

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6: Reaches Deep Under Any Furniture

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 stands out with a unique feature: its ability to bend up to 180°, making it easy to reach under furniture and into tight corners.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies including the iLoop Smart Sensor, MHCBS system, and pouch cell battery the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 delivers up to 40 minutes of enhanced runtime

Its upgraded design features a clean water tank positioned above the brush head, allowing a slim profile of just 13 cm when fully laid flat. Additionally, Tineco's new three-chamber dirty water separation system effectively isolates solids, liquids, and air to protect the motor and maintain peak cleaning performance even in horizontal positions.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 will be available on Amazon at a special Prime Day price of 349€ (original price: 599€).

FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Smart Meets Style

The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist offers unlimited freedom with its cordless design, ensuring effortless maneuverability and a clutter-free experience. The ultra-slim build features a repositioned clean water tank above the brush head, reducing weight and improving handling

Smart omnidirectional SmoothDrive wheels allow 360° control, letting you navigate smoothly through every part of your home.

A dynamic LED display provides real-time updates on cleaning progress and device performance for complete control at your fingertips.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series will be available on Amazon at a special Prime Day price of 599€ (original price: 899€).

PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus Dust Captured, Hassle Eliminated

This intelligent cordless vacuum doesn't require emptying after every use, thanks to its 2.5L eco dustbin that holds debris for up to 45 days. After each cleaning, simply return it to the station, where it automatically empties, self-cleans, and recharges keeping allergens sealed away.

The advanced self-cleaning system ensures deep cleaning from brush to tube, filter to dustbin all without manual disassembly. Your device stays like new and is always ready for your next task. Certified by SGS, the 12-stage filtration system captures 99.99% of dust particles as small as 0.3 µm, helping maintain cleaner indoor air.

TINECO PURE ONE STATION 5 Plus will be available on Amazon at a special Prime Day price of 359€ (original price: 459€).

CARPET ONE Cruiser Revolutionizing Carpet Cleaning

Designed to make deep carpet cleaning easier and more effective than ever, the CARPET ONE Cruiser combines smart functionality, impressive performance, and innovative design. What used to be a tedious chore is now a seamless part of your home cleaning routine.

With suction power up to 130W, it deeply extracts dirt and moisture from carpets. The iLoop Smart Sensor technology adjusts water flow and suction based on detected messes, ensuring optimal cleaning performance and extended battery life.

Tineco CARPET ONE Cruiser will be available on Amazon at a special Prime Day price of 559€ (original price: 699€).

About Tineco

Tineco (/'t?nko?/) was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit tineco.com.

