

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group PLC (DRX.L), a renewable energy company, Tuesday said it has appointed Frank Lemmink as chief financial officer, effective September 1, 2025.



Lemmink succeeds Andy Skelton, who had previously announced his decision to retire from the role.



Lemmink has held senior leadership roles in finance and risk management over a 20-year career with Shell, an integrated energy company. Since 2023, he has been Executive Vice President, Finance of Shell's flagship Integrated Gas and Upstream business.



