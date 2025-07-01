

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sainsbury (J) PLC (JSAIY.PK, SBRY.L), a British supermarket chain, on Tuesday reported a rise in sales for the first quarter.



For the first quarter, the company posted total retail sales of 10.037 billion pounds, higher than 9.798 billion pounds in the same period last year. Like-for-like retail sales stood at 2.2 percent as against the prior year's 2.6 percent.



Excluding fuel, total retail sales increased to 8.922 billion pounds from 8.507 billion pounds a year ago. Like-for-like sales also moved up to 4.7 percent from last year's 2.9 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025-26, the company continues to expect retail underlying operating profit of around 1 billion pounds. Further, the retailer said: 'Profit delivery will be supported by continued growth in Nectar profit contribution and industry-leading cost saving delivery and will be weighted more towards the second half versus last year.'



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News