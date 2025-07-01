Anzeige
Keller Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)

Date: 01 July 2025

Name of applicant:Keller Group plc
Name of scheme:Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
Period of return:From:01/01/2025To:30/06/2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:371,500 ordinary 10p shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:371,500

Name of contact:William Harwood, Assistant Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:+44(0) 7824 584 247
LEI number:549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification:3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

© 2025 PR Newswire
