Lyten will take full ownership of Northvolt Dwa ESS, Europe's largest energy storage systems manufacturing operation, located in Gdansk, Poland.

Lyten intends to immediately restart production in Gdansk to resume sales of battery energy storage systems (BESS) and is expanding its product line to include the world's first BESS powered by lithium-sulfur batteries.

This complements Lyten's previously announced acquisition of Northvolt's lithium-metal cell manufacturing facility in Silicon Valley to scale its lithium-sulfur battery production.

Lyten, the supermaterial applications company and global leader in lithium-sulfur batteries, announced today the acquisition of Northvolt's Dwa ESS operations in Gdansk, Poland, a 25,000 square meter (270,000 sq ft) battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufacturing and R&D facility. Northvolt Dwa ESS is the largest BESS manufacturing facility in Europe and was part of Northvolt Systems. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being released by either party.

Aerial view of the 25,000-square meter battery energy storage systems manufacturing facility, in Gdansk, Poland, acquired by Lyten from Northvolt. The facility, previously known as Northvolt Dwa ESS, is Europe's largest energy storage systems manufacturing operation.

The Northvolt acquisition accelerates expansion of Lyten's lithium-sulfur batteries into Europe and provides Lyten with production capacity to meet demand in the growing BESS market. Lyten has previously announced its lithium-sulfur batteries are shipping commercially for drones, launching onto the International Space Station, and selected by Chrysler, a Stellantis company, for its Halcyon Concept Electric Vehicle.

Lyten Lithium-Sulfur batteries have unique characteristics that make them ideally suited to meet rapidly growing demand for BESS: a broader operating temperature range especially in hot conditions, improved safety, and the ability to be made from abundantly available, low-cost materials found throughout the US and Europe. Lithium-Sulfur is also a high energy density, ultra-lightweight battery.

"Northvolt's BESS manufacturing operations are truly world class and are a seamless strategic fit for Lyten as we launch an exciting new chapter for our company. We plan to immediately restart operations in Poland and deliver on existing and new customer orders," said Dan Cook, Lyten CEO Co-Founder. "The Port of Gdansk, local and federal officials have all been fully supportive as we combine Silicon Valley technology with Polish engineering and operations talent to export next generation energy storage technology to customers worldwide."

The Dwa ESS facility came online in 2023. The facility includes equipment to ramp up to 6 GWh of energy storage manufacturing capacity and the footprint to expand to 10+ GWh in the future. The facility is supplied by renewable power and has contracted orders extending into 2026.

"The message we are hearing clearly from European customers is that they want energy storage systems manufactured in Europe using locally sourced supply chains free of geopolitical risk. Gdansk, Poland is the perfect location to meet this need for Europe," added Lars Herlitz, Lyten Chairman and Co-Founder.

BESS is the fastest growing segment of the battery market, as the technology is critical to meet AI data center power demand, provide resiliency to the electricity grid in Europe and North America, and meet surging power demand in emerging markets. In December, Lyten announced a $650M LOI from the Export Import Bank of the US (EXIM) to expand battery manufacturing and commence delivery of BESS to Emerging Market nations.

Robert Chryc-Gawrychowski, CEO of Northvolt Poland, stated, "Northvolt set out to lead the sustainable development of Europe's battery industry. Lyten is carrying that mission forward with BESS manufacturing and the introduction of lithium-sulfur batteries in Europe, which replaces minerals like nickel, cobalt, manganese, and graphite, with locally abundant battery materials. Moreover, it is important and exciting that the factory in Gdansk, built for the production of energy storage systems, will continue its operations."

Aleksandra Dulkiewicz, President of Gdansk, stated, "The planned investment is a confirmation of the growing competitiveness of Poland and specifically Gdansk on the global economic map. For Gdansk, Lyten's activities constitute an opportunity to cooperate in the field of energy storage, create energy innovation centres and advance R&D partnerships with local universities."

In late 2024 Northvolt announced the intended sale of its Northvolt Systems business unit as part of its strategic review and bankruptcy procedures. Scania, a Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the purchase of the Industrial subset of the Northvolt Systems division in April 2025.

Lyten and Northvolt intend to close the transaction in 3Q 2025.

About Lyten

Lyten, founded in 2015, is a supermaterial applications company that has received more than $425 million in equity investment and secured LOIs for $650M in financing from the Export Import Bank of the US. Lyten has built a proprietary materials platform, called Lyten 3D Graphene, that it uses to build better performing, lower cost, and decarbonizing products, including its next generation lithium-sulfur battery. Lyten corporate headquarters is in San Jose, CA and European headquarters is in Luxembourg.

The company lists more than 520 patents granted or pending and is currently manufacturing in San Jose, CA. Lyten recently announced the acquisition of Northvolt's battery manufacturing plant in San Leandro, California to quickly scale production to meet the demand for American made batteries. In 2024, Lyten announced its integration into Chrysler's Halcyon Concept electric vehicle, plans to integrate lithium-sulfur into AEVEX Aerospace's unmanned aerial vehicles, and the selection of Lyten Lithium-Sulfur for demonstration on-orbit aboard the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for launch later in 2025.

Lyten was named Fast Company's #8 Most Innovative Energy Company and named one of America's Top Green Technology Companies by Time in 2024 and one of the World's Top Green Technology Companies by Time in 2025.

