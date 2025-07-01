

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to more than a 10-year low of 0.7915 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 4-year low of 1.1807 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7929 and 1.1786, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound and the NZ dollar, the greenback dropped to nearly a 3-week low of 143.44, 1.3749 and 0.6102 from Monday's closing quotes of 143.81, 1.3731 and 0.6091, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback edged down to 0.6581 and 1.3603 from early highs of 0.6554 and 1.3619, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.77 against the franc, 1.19 against the euro, 141.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the pound, 0.63 against the kiwi, 0.67 against the aussie and 1.34 against the loonie.



