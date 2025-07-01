The Pinkfong Company: Netflix's #1 Kids Series Bebefinn Makes Big-Screen Debut in the U.K. and Ireland with Special Screening Event

First-ever theatrical release from the Bebefinn franchise, following its record-breaking success on Netflix and YouTube

Set to open in 120+ cinemas nationwide, including ODEON - the U.K.'s largest cinema chain

MANCHESTER, England, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pinkfong Company, the global entertainment company behind Baby Shark, today announced the U.K. theatrical release of its first-ever feature film starring Bebefinn: . The film will be released on July 25, in cinemas across the UK and Ireland, including 106 ODEON Cinemas and 14 The Light venues.

Bebefinn is a globally beloved character who has captured the hearts of families in the U.K. As the top-ranked kids series in Ireland and U.K. on Netflix, the Bebefinn franchise continues to resonate strongly with local audiences.

The upcoming film marks Bebefinn's first appearance on the big screen, bringing together familiar faces from across the Pinkfong Universe - including Pinkfong, Baby Shark, and Bebefinn's siblings, Bora and Brody. The film offers an interactive sing-along experience with 11 catchy songs, combining Baby Shark classics and brand-new tunes. With a heartwarming storyline and vibrant mix of 2D and 3D animation, the movie promises a magical adventure that celebrates love, teamwork, and friendship.

In the story, Finn vanishes into a tablet during a game with Baby Shark. With the battery running low, his siblings Bora and Brody team up with Pinkfong to rescue him from a magical world full of imagination and surprises.

The film also builds on Bebefinn's impressive streaming success. On YouTube, the official Bebefinn channel has surpassed 16 billion views and 30 million subscribers, achieving Silver, Gold, and Diamond Creator Awards in a remarkably short time. These achievements highlight Bebefinn's growing influence among kids and families around the world, setting the stage for its next chapter as a theatrical experience.

Ahead of its official release on July 25, a special invite-only screening will take place on July 12. Those interested in attending can RSVP via the link below.

Special Screening Invitation

To celebrate the upcoming release, The Pinkfong Company will host an invite-only special screening of on Saturday, July 12, at ODEON Manchester Trafford Centre Cinema. The event will feature a live character meet & greet, exclusive preview, giveaways, and photo opportunities.

Date: Saturday, July 12

Time: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Venue: ODEON Trafford Centre, Manchester (Screen 1)

*Kindly RSVP here to express your interest. Attendance will be confirmed via email.

About The Pinkfong Company

The Pinkfong Company is a global entertainment company that delivers content and entertaining experiences around the world. Driven by award-winning brands and IPs, the company has created and distributed a range of content across genres and formats including original animated series, world live tours, interactive games, and more. Believing in the power of entertaining and engaging content, The Pinkfong Company is committed to connecting people around the world and bringing joy and inspiration to worldwide audiences of all ages. For more information, please visit the website or follow the company on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Hailey Kim

Communications Manager

The Pinkfong Company

hailey@pinkfong.com

