

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation moderated in June to the lowest level in just over a year, flash figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in June, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in May.



Further, this was the lowest inflation since May 2024, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.



The annual price growth of food, beverages, and tobacco softened to 4.6 percent from 7.1 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices rebounded by 0.6 percent.



The EU measure of inflation also slowed slightly to 2.8 percent in June from 2.9 percent a month ago.



Separate official data showed that the annual retail sales growth eased to a 5-month low of 2.2 percent in May from 3.9 percent in April. Turnover in non-food items grew by 2.5 percent, and that in food products was 1.7 percent higher.



