Wetteri Oyj: Inside information: Change of CEO in Wetteri Plc, Pietu Parikka appointed as new CEO

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release / Inside information

1 July, 2025 at 9.30 a.m. EET



Inside information: Change of CEO in Wetteri Plc, Pietu Parikka appointed as new CEO

Aarne Simula, CEO of Wetteri Plc, and the Board of Directors of the company have mutually agreed that Aarne Simula will step down from his position as the company's CEO. The Board of Directors of Wetteri has appointed Pietu Parikka, the company's CFO and Chief Operating Officer, as the new CEO, effective 1 August 2025. Aarne Simula will continue to act as a member of the Board of Directors and as an advisor for the management, and he will also retain his position as the largest shareholder in Wetteri.

Pietu Parikka has acted as the CFO and Chief Operating Officer at Wetteri since April 2025. With his previous positions in Hedin Automotive Oy and Laakkonen Autokonserni as CEO and CFO, he has several years of experience in automotive industry. Parikka holds a M.Sc. degree in Economics.

"Under Aarne Simula's leadership, Wetteri has successfully executed its growth strategy, and the company has established itself as a nationwide operator. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I thank Aarne for his long-term work at Wetteri. The company is currently facing quite a challenging market environment. Wetteri has initiated the process of updating its strategy and is focusing on improving profitability and streamlining its operations. Pietu Parikka represents a CEO who has just the right experience and background for this situation," says Hannu Pärssinen, Chair of the Board of Directors.

"My over forty-year career in the industry - of which 24 years in various leadership roles in Wetteri, including 18 years as CEO - has been a multifaceted and rewarding period. I feel that now is the right time to continue developing the company in the role of a board member. I am pleased to hand over the important role of CEO specifically to Pietu, and to support him during the transition period," says Aarne Simula.

"I thank the Board of Directors for this great opportunity, and for their trust in me. I see tremendous potential in the company to grow into a profitable and higher-quality car trader. I will do my best to ensure Wetteri's success, together with the company's personnel," Pietu Parikka states.

Parikka's photo and résumé are available at the company website: https://sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/governance/ceo-and-management-team/.

WETTERI PLC

Board of Directors

More information:

Hannu Pärssinen, Chair of the Board of Directors, Wetteri Plc

tel. +358 40 5022 655, hparssi@elisanet.fi

Wetteri Plc - an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry

Wetteri Plc is an entrepreneur-driven growth company in the automotive industry. In addition to the retail trade of passenger, commercial and heavy-duty vehicles, the company provides maintenance and damage repair services ranging from passenger cars to heavy-duty vehicles. The company has 35 offices in Finland, and its head office is located in Oulu. The company employs approximately 800 people, of whom approximately 76% work in maintenance and damage repair services. Wetteri is a promoter of the digitalisation of the automotive industry and an important player in the joint journey towards emission-free driving. More information: www.sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.

