Relais Group Oyj: Relais Group company Raskone has completed the acquisition of two heavy commercial vehicle workshops from Wetteri Auto Oy

Relais Group Plc

Press Release 1 October 2025 9.00 a.m. EEST



Relais Group Plc announced on 7 July 2025 that it's group company Raskone had agreed to acquire two heavy commercial vehicle workshops from Wetteri Auto Oy, a subsidiary of Wetteri Plc. The workshops are located in Kajaani and Joensuu, in Finland. The workshops provide authorised repair and maintenance services for Scania, Mercedes-Benz, MAN, Sisu and Mitsubishi Fuso. Through the acquisition, Raskone significantly strengthens its position in Eastern Finland and enhances its ability to offer even more comprehensive services to its customers.

Raskone has today completed the acquisition. The workshops will become part of Raskone as of today and will be reported as part of Relais Group's Finland & Baltics segment from 1 October 2025.



Further information:



Arni Ekholm, CEO

Phone: +358 40 760 3323

E-mail: arni.ekholm@relais.fi

Relais Group

Relais Group is a leading consolidator and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2024 were EUR 322.6 (2023: 284.3) million. So far during 2025, we have completed four acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,600 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi