Wetteri Oyj: Inside Information: Wetteri Plc's Financial Guidance for 2026

Wetteri Plc

Stock Exchange Release / Inside Information

26 November, 2025 at 9:05 a.m.

Inside Information: Wetteri Plc's Financial Guidance for 2026

Wetteri withdrew its financial guidance for 2025 on 14 May 2025 due to increased market uncertainty and announced it would review issuing new guidance after its strategy work was completed. Wetteri published its updated strategy on 26 November 2025 and is now issuing new guidance for 2026.

Guidance for 2026

Revenue is expected to increase compared to the previous year, and adjusted operating profit is anticipated to improve and turn positive.

Basis for the Guidance

Wetteri is providing new financial guidance following the completion of its strategic review, which gives management a clear view of business development based on the updated strategy. The guidance assumes a turnaround in profitability during 2026. The new strategy focuses on the product and service portfolio from the perspective of growth and profitability, guiding the company's actions toward strengthening earnings and achieving profitable growth.

Wetteri will provide its financial guidance in narrative form going forward.

WETTERI PLC



Pietu Parikka

CEO

Further information:

CEO Pietu Parikka, tel. 050 344 2886

CFO Maria Halttunen, tel. 050 325 4370

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving life cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/