Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri acquires BMW brand maintenance and repair business in Pori

Wetteri acquires BMW brand maintenance and repair business in Pori

Wetteri acquires BMW brand maintenance and repair business in Pori from Rinta-Joupin Autoliike Oy. The business will transfer to Wetteri in a transaction that will be completed in early 2026. The trained and professional BMW staff will transfer to Wetteri as existing employees as part of the acquisition.

Services will start at Wetteri's Pori location in early 2026. Following the acquisition, Wetteri will offer BMW-authorised service and repair at its locations in Pori, Oulu, Kajaani, Kemi, Rovaniemi and Mikkeli. BMW sales will continue in Oulu and Rovaniemi.

"Our goal is to increase our market share in brand representations that are both interesting and profitable in terms of volume. The acquisition of the BMW service and repair business in Pori is an excellent example of the strategic actions we are taking to achieve this aim. We see Satakunta as a promising market area and are truly delighted to have the opportunity to serve local BMW customers," says Wetteri's CEO Pietu Parikka.

"With this business deal, Rinta-Joupin Autoliike continues to clarify its strategy, focusing on used vehicle sales, carefully selected new car brands for both sales and servicing, as well as sales and servicing of recreational vehicles. The transaction allows us to strengthen our growth in market share and reinforces our position as one of Finland's largest buyers and sellers of used cars," says Rinta-Joupin Autoliike Oy's CEO Sami Kankaanpää.

