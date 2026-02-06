Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40AE9 | ISIN: SE0021628898 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JO1
Tradegate
06.02.26 | 15:28
2,125 Euro
-3,76 % -0,083
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLVO CAR AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1252,12615:30
2,1242,12515:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 12:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri to launch authorized Volvo maintenance and repair operations in Kuopio

Wetteri Plc
Press release
6 February 2026 at 1 p.m.

Wetteri to launch authorized Volvo maintenance and repair operations in Kuopio

Wetteri is expanding its cooperation with Volvo by launching authorized Volvo maintenance and repair operations at its Kuopio location. The services will begin during March 2026.

"Volvo is one of Wetteri's longest-standing brand representations: our journey has already lasted for more than six decades and we have been extremely satisfied with the cooperation. It is great to be able to expand our operations into the North Savo market area and to serve local Volvo customers in Kuopio," says Wetteri's CEO, Pietu Parikka.

Wetteri has full-service Volvo representation at a total of nine locations: Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi, Kuusamo, Oulu, Pori, Rauma, Rovaniemi and Ylivieska. In addition, authorized Volvo maintenance and repair services are available in Lempäälä and, starting from March 2026 in Kuopio.

Further information

Heidi Väkevä / Wetteri's communication
tel. +358 50 3369785
viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.