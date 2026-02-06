Wetteri Oyj: Wetteri to launch authorized Volvo maintenance and repair operations in Kuopio

Wetteri Plc

Press release

6 February 2026 at 1 p.m.

Wetteri to launch authorized Volvo maintenance and repair operations in Kuopio

Wetteri is expanding its cooperation with Volvo by launching authorized Volvo maintenance and repair operations at its Kuopio location. The services will begin during March 2026.

"Volvo is one of Wetteri's longest-standing brand representations: our journey has already lasted for more than six decades and we have been extremely satisfied with the cooperation. It is great to be able to expand our operations into the North Savo market area and to serve local Volvo customers in Kuopio," says Wetteri's CEO, Pietu Parikka.

Wetteri has full-service Volvo representation at a total of nine locations: Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi, Kuusamo, Oulu, Pori, Rauma, Rovaniemi and Ylivieska. In addition, authorized Volvo maintenance and repair services are available in Lempäälä and, starting from March 2026 in Kuopio.

Further information

Heidi Väkevä / Wetteri's communication

tel. +358 50 3369785

viestinta@wetteri.fi

Wetteri Plc - A car dealership from the north, across Finland

Wetteri Plc is a full-service car dealership with more than 60 years of history in the Finnish car market. Its business consists of three segments: passenger cars, maintenance services and heavy equipment. The company has grown from a local car dealership in Oulu into a national operator with 19 locations in Finland. Wetteri employs approximately 800 automotive professionals. Our goal is to deliver unrivalled car trade services and to be an excellent partner for our customers throughout the entire car driving cycle. We are a key player in the Finnish car market on the journey towards zero-emission driving. More information: sijoittajat.wetteri.fi/en/.