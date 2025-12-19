Relais Group Oyj: Relais Group's Swedish group company Team Verkstad acquires Landströms Bygg & Plåt i Gällivare AB

Relais Group Plc

PRESS RELEASE - 19 December 2025 at 10:25 am EET

Relais Group Plc's Swedish group company Team Verkstad has today on 19 December 2025 agreed to acquire 100 percent of Landströms Bygg & Plåt i Gällivare AB ("LBP") from the entrepreneurs. The closing of the acquisition is expected to take place on 2 February, subject to certain customary closing conditions. LBP is expected to be consolidated into Relais Group from the beginning of February 2026, as part of the Scandinavia segment.

Located in Gällivare, in the Malmfälten region in Northern Sweden, LBP provides damage repair services for trucks and other heavy commercial vehicles, and it employs 5 professionals. Through the acquisition, Team Verkstad strengthens its position in the strategically important Gällivare area. Gällivare has seen large investments in the mining industry and the activity is expected to remain high in the future. In fiscal year that ended in August 2025 LBP had net sales of approximately SEK 19.1 million and an adjusted operating profit of approximately SEK 4.7 million (unaudited, Swedish GAAP).

Out of the purchase price, SEK 11.0 million will be settled in Relais Group shares. Provided that the closing conditions are fulfilled and the transaction is completed according to plan, Relais Group has agreed to issue new shares to the sellers. The subscription price will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of the Relais Group share for the 20 trading days immediately preceding the closing date. The Board of Directors of Relais Group will make a separate share issue resolution after the closing has taken place.

Jan Popov, Managing Director responsible for Relais Group's Commercial Vehicle Repair and Maintenance business area:

"This acquisition is a strategically important step in strengthening Team Verkstad's presence in Northern Sweden. The area around Gällivare is a key hub for mining and heavy industry, and the area is experiencing sustained industrial activity, where local service availability is essential for maximizing vehicle uptime. Landströms Bygg & Plåt is a well-run workshop with strong local competence and deep expertise in damage repair, and the acquisition fits perfectly into our strategy of building a high-quality Nordic service network close to our customers' operations while further strengthening Relais Group's damage repair capabilities across Sweden.

The transaction once again demonstrates that Relais Group is regarded as a preferred buyer in the Nordic commercial vehicle repair and maintenance market, marking our fourth acquisition in this business area during the current financial year."

Simon Landström, Landströms Bygg & Plåt:

"It is now time for us to take the next step in the company's development, and we are doing so together with a stable and long-term owner. The new owner shares our view of the business and our values, and sees significant potential in the company's continued development.

Through close collaboration, we will create the right conditions to gradually strengthen our offering and our organization, without losing what defines us today. This change in ownership gives us the opportunity to work with a long-term perspective, focusing on quality, structure and sustainable development.

Together with Team Verkstad, at a controlled pace, we will continue building toward our goal of being a well-established and reliable damage repair workshop with a strong presence and reputation across Sweden. Our daily work and our relationships with customers and partners will continue with the same commitment and responsibility as before."

Arni Ekholm, CEO

Phone: +358 40 760 3323

E-mail: arni.ekholm@relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a leading compounder and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2024 were EUR 322.6 (2023: 284.3) million. So far during 2025, we have made six acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

