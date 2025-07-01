

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss retail sales stalled in May after growing in the previous ten months, data from the Federal Statistical Office revealed on Tuesday.



Retail sales showed a flat change in May on a yearly basis versus a 0.9 percent increase in April.



Sales of food, drinks, and tobacco registered a renewed decline of 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, the growth in the non-food sector, without service stations, eased to 1.0 from 1.5 percent in April.



Monthly, retail sales dropped 0.6 percent in May after remaining stagnant in April.



In nominal terms, retail turnover dropped 0.8 percent from last year.



