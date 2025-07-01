Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBX7 | ISIN: US98422D1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 8XPA
Tradegate
01.07.25 | 12:27
15,350 Euro
+0,99 % +0,150
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
RENIXX
1-Jahres-Chart
XPENG INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XPENG INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,10015,40012:27
15,25015,35012:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2025 07:00 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XPeng Inc.: XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for June and First Half 2025

  • 34,611 vehicles delivered in June, up 224% YoY
  • Achieved a new record quarterly deliveries of 103,181 units in Q2 2025
  • First-half 2025 deliveries hit 197,189 units, surpassing total deliveries in 2024
  • 30,000+ monthly deliveries sustained for eight consecutive months

GUANGZHOU, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for June and the first half of 2025.

In June 2025, XPENG delivered 34,611 Smart EVs, representing a year-over-year increase of 224% and marking the eighth consecutive month that deliveries exceeded 30,000 units. In the second quarter of 2025, XPENG delivered 103,181 Smart EVs, setting a new quarterly record. This brings XPENG's total deliveries for the first half of 2025 to 197,189 Smart EVs, surpassing its full-year 2024 total deliveries.

XNGP achieved a monthly active user penetration rate of 85% in urban driving in June 2025. Most recently, XPENG was invited to present its advancements in foundational models for autonomous driving at the 2025 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition (CVPR), the sole Chinese automotive company to receive this industry distinction.

On June 19, 2025, XPENG launched its flagship model, XPENG X9, in Indonesia. The Company also announced that the right-hand drive X9 model for the Indonesian market will be manufactured locally in July, marking a crucial milestone in its global expansion roadmap. As of June 2025, XPENG has entered more than 40 countries and regions worldwide.

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://www.xpeng.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

For Investor Enquiries:

IR Department
XPeng Inc.
Email: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +1 212 481 2050 / +86 10 6508 0677
Email: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries:

PR Department
XPeng Inc.
Email: pr@xiaopeng.com

Source: XPeng Inc.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.