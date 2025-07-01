

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation rose slightly in June on services costs, flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Annual inflation climbed to 2.0 percent in June from 1.9 percent in May and also matched expectations.



Core inflation that excludes energy and food held steady at 2.3 percent in June, as expected.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.3 percent. Final data is due on July 17.



Among components, services inflation rose to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in May, followed by prices of food, alcohol & tobacco with an increase of 3.1 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods posted a growth of 0.5 percent, while energy prices were down 2.7 percent.



