

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Li Auto Inc. (LI), a Chinese electric vehicle maker, said on Tuesday that it sold 111,074 vehicles for the second quarter, higher than 108,581 units delivered in the same period last year.



For the month of June, however, the automaker delivered 36,279 vehicles, less than 47, 774 vehicles sold last year.



As of June 30, the company had 530 retail stores in 151 cities, 511 servicing centers, and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities.



Li Auto also had 2,851 super charging stations in operation equipped with 15,655 charging stalls in China.



