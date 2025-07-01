

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in Asian markets remains mixed amidst uncertainty about U.S. tariffs that kept investor sentiment fragile. A mood of caution prevailed as markets awaited further developments in the trade negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners.



China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.39 percent to finish trading at 3,457.75. The day's trading ranged between 3,459.59 and 3,441.04. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.11 percent higher at 10,476.29.



The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 plunged 579 points or 1.43 percent to close at 39,908.00. The day's trading range was between 40,334.50 and 39,884.00.



Tokyo Electric Power Co jumped almost 10 percent. Japan Exchange Group rallied 5.5 percent. Fujikura and Furukawa Electric, both gained close to 4 percent. Chiba Bank added 2.9 percent in the day's trading.



DeNA Co, Otsuka Holdings, Fast Retailing, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, and Suzuki Motor Corp, all declined more than 4 percent.



Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index added 18 points or 0.58 percent to close trading at 3,089.65. The day's trading range was between 3,133.52 and 3,088.45.



Markets in Hong Kong remain closed for a holiday.



Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,541.10, edging down 0.01 percent from the previous close. The day's trading range was between 8,576.00 and 8,541.10.



Mesoblast jumped 11.2 percent. IDP Education rallied 9.5 percent. Clarity Pharmaceuticals gained 8 percent followed by Deep Yellow and Insignia Financial that both added more than 5 percent.



HMC Capital plunged 17.3 percent. Lovisa Holdings and Boss Energy, both declined more than 4 percent. Pinnacle Investment Management Group erased 3.7 percent followed by Generation Development Group that lost 2.9 percent.



The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange rallied 132 points or 1.1 percent to close trading at 12,734.53, versus the previous close of 12,602.82. Trading ranged between 12,592.43 and 12,734.53.



Shares of Skellerup Holdings rallied 5.1 percent. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare as well as Fletcher Building gained more than 3 percent. Summerset Group and Vital Healthcare, both recorded gains of more than 2 percent.



Skycity Entertainment Group declined 5.3 percent. Synlait Milk erased 4.8 percent followed by Restaurant Brands NZ that lost 2.6 percent. KMD Brands and Infratil, both declined more than 1 percent.



Wall Street had closed on a positive note on Monday amidst renewed hopes of resolution of trade related disputes between the U.S. and its trading partners. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.63 percent to finish trading at 44,094.77. The Nasdaq Composite also rallied 0.47 percent to close trading at a record high of 20,369.73.



