

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are down in negative territory on Tuesday with investors digesting the latest batch of regional economic data, and closely following news about negotiations with the U.S. ahead of a July 9 deadline for reciprocal tariffs.



The benchmark DAX was down 111.59 points or 0.47% at 23,816.77 a few minutes ago. 23,816.77



Siemens Energy and Heidelberg Materials are down 2.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Deutsche Bank is lower by about 2.3%, while Rheinmetall is declining nearly 2%.



MTU Aero Engines, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Daimler Truck Holding, Siemens and Infineon Technologies are down 1 to 1.7%. Volkswagen, Siemens Healthineers and Porsche Automobil Holding are moderately lower.



Among the gainers, RWE, Adidas, Bayer, E.ON and Zalando are up 2 to 2.5%. Symrise is gaining 1.8%, while Vonovia is advancing 1%.



In economic news, data from S&P Global confirmed the HCOB Germany Manufacturing PMI at 49 in June 2025, the highest since August 2022. New orders rose at the strongest pace since March 2022, led by increased demand both at home and abroad.



Meanwhile, Germany's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.3% in June, remaining at the highest since September 2020. The number of unemployed rose by 11,000 to 2.972 million, less than the expected increase of 15,000.



Flash estimate from Eurostat showed that Eurozone inflation rose slightly in June on services costs. Annual inflation climbed to 2% in June from 1.9% in May, the data said. Core inflation that excludes energy and food held steady at 2.3% in June, as expected.



Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.3%. Final data is due on July 17.



