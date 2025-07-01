Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors granted 2,465,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Optionees") pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan.

The 2,465,000 stock options were granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants on June 30, 2025, and have an exercise price of C$0.23. These options are exercisable for five years from the date of grant and the options shall vest in thirds on the date of grant and each of the first and second anniversaries of the dates of grant, always subject to the Optionee's maintenance of continuous status as an employee, director, officer, consultant or service provider of the Company.

In addition to the options noted above, and as previously announced on March 31, 2025, the Directors of the Company agreed to receive their quarterly director fees for 2025 in the form of stock options in lieu of cash. On June 30th, 2025, each director was granted 27,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.23. An aggregate of 108,000 stock options were granted to directors in lieu of their director fees for the second financial quarter of 2025. All such stock options will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event a director intends to exercise such stock options, such director shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/257426

SOURCE: Aurania Resources Ltd.