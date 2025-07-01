

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 6-day high of 168.46 against the euro and an 8-day high of 196.80 against the pound, from early lows of 169.66 and 197.76, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to nearly a 3-week high of 142.82 and a 5-day high of 105.08 from early lows of 143.94 and 105.77, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to 180.87, 94.09 and 87.32 from early lows of 181.68, 94.60 and 87.68, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 166.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 140.00 against the greenback, 104.00 against the loonie, 179.00 against the franc, 92.00 against the aussie and 85.00 against the kiwi.



