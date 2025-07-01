

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Avacta Group Plc (AVCT.L), a company focused on innovative, targeted oncology drugs, said on Tuesday that it has appointed David Liebowitz as Chief Medical Officer.



Liebowitz joins Avacta from Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), where he served as Senior Vice President of early-stage clinical development, overseeing the clinical strategy for DNA-based vaccines and immunotherapies.



Prior to that, he held senior roles at Xencor, Vaxart, and Amgen, with a consistent focus on oncology, immunotherapy, and translational science.



