Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSCP | ISIN: BG1100106050 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST INVESTMENT BANK AD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 13:54 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fibank (First Investment Bank): Fibank enters the Greek market with irresistible offers

SOFIA, Bulgaria, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibank (First Investment Bank), the largest Bulgarian-owned bank, is expanding its regional presence by directly offering services in the Republic of Greece. Through the My Fibank mobile application, Greek citizens may now use a range of popular products such as current accounts, term deposits, debit cards and banking packages, at very attractive terms.

Fibank (First Investment Bank) Logo

My Fibank packages come in 3 types: Basic, Standard and Premium, with the Basic one having no monthly service fee. Each of them includes different options, such as:

  • current accounts with no maintenance fee, featuring 1% annual interest rate for EUR accounts;
  • virtual international Visa Debit cards with no maintenance fee. Optionally, additional plastic cards may be delivered to an address in Greece;
  • free ATM withdrawals in Greece and within the European Economic Area;
  • unlimited, free outgoing SEPA Instant transfers in EUR;
  • cashback rewards programs on debit cards.

Fibank also does not charge fees for incoming credit transfers in EUR from the European Economic Area.

Deposits offered through My Fibank for the Greek market have extremely attractive interest rates and a term of 24 or 36 months, emphasizing the bank's desire for long-term customer relationships. All funds on current accounts and deposits kept with the bank are guaranteed by the Bulgarian Deposit Insurance Fund.

Fibank is among the leading Bulgarian banks and has a 32-year history. Over that period, it has established itself as a sound financial group, with main activity in the Republic of Bulgaria and regional presence in Cyprus, Albania, and now Greece. Fibank is an innovative institution, popular with retail and business customers alike, and a pioneer in high-tech solutions and digital banking.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2332102/Fibank.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fibank-enters-the-greek-market-with-irresistible-offers-302495638.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.