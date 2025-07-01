GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Accelerates Crypto Strategy with Dialectic Yielding Partnership and Advisory Appointments

Strategic alliance with Dialectic to launch Ethereum-native yield strategy as part of next-generation treasury initiative

Proven crypto leaders Ryan Zurrer (Dialectic founder, formerly of Polychain Capital & Web3 Foundation) and Rhydon Lee (Goff Capital) appointed to the Company's advisory committee

Crypto expansion aligns with GameSquare's existing tech, media, and IP growth strategies

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), today announced it is implementing crypto growth and treasury initiatives through a new strategic partnership with Dialectic and the addition of Ryan Zurrer and Rhydon Lee to the Company's advisory committee.

As part of the initiative, GameSquare is launching a dedicated Ethereum-native treasury strategy designed to generate high-yield returns using Dialectic's proprietary risk-controlled compounding infrastructure. At the same time, the Company is bolstering its strategic leadership by appointing Dialectic founder Ryan Zurrer and Goff Capital's Rhydon Lee to its advisory committee.

"This is a natural evolution for GameSquare," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "We've built a technology-enabled media business that sits at the intersection of gaming, digital assets, and youth culture. Now, with the support of Ryan, Rhydon, and the Dialectic team, we're bringing innovative crypto-native initiatives to our capital management and growth strategies and unlock new opportunities to create value for our shareholders."

A New Standard for Ethereum Treasury Management

GameSquare and Dialectic will launch an ETH-focused yield generation strategy built on top of Dialectic's proprietary platform Medici, which applies machine learning models, automated optimization, and multi-layered risk controls to generate best-in-class risk-adjusted returns. Targeted yields of 8-14% significantly exceed the current ETH staking benchmarks of 3-4%.

Dialectic's multi layered risk management protocol includes insurance, alerts mechanisms, and onchain optimization is widely recognized as the best risk adjusted yields in DeFi. GameSquare's new Ethereum focused treasury vehicle may also incorporate additional yield generating strategies across the Ethereum ecosystem, potentially utilizing assets such as stablecoins and non-fungible tokens to diversify and amplify returns.

Once fully implemented, GameSquare expects to allocate capital generated from this strategy to support additional ETH asset purchases, fund a potential share repurchase program or reinvest in the Company's growth initiatives.

GameSquare Adds Strategic Talent to its Advisory Board

To further support its expansion into the crypto and digital asset ecosystem, GameSquare has added two respected financial and crypto executives to its advisory board.

Ryan Zurrer, founder of Dialectic AG, is a long-time crypto pioneer and early investor in projects including Ethereum, MakerDAO, Solana, Avalanche, and Filecoin. He was the first partner at Polychain Capital, co-wrote the MakerDAO white paper that grandfathered in the DeFi ecosystem and has been a key liquidity provider to leading DeFi protocols through his yielding team at Dialectic.

Rhydon Lee, Managing Director at Goff Capital, brings deep experience in institutional capital markets and strategic investments, having supported a range of private and public growth-stage technology companies. Rhydon also has a vast amount of experience in the global crypto market and manages Goff Capital's digital asset strategy.

"Ryan and Rhydon bring exceptional expertise across decentralized finance and institutional capital," added Kenna. "Their insights will be instrumental as we scale our crypto growth initiatives and explore new, innovative treasury management strategies."

Expanding GameSquare's Strategic Vision

GameSquare's crypto strategy reinforces its existing foundation in gaming, technology, and media, and is aligned with the broader trend of institutional adoption of digital assets. As legislative clarity around stablecoins, DeFi protocols, and digital asset market structure continues to emerge, the Company believes it is well-positioned to pursue best-in-class, yield-generating treasury management solutions.

GameSquare expects its ETH treasury management, and broader crypto growth strategies to develop over the next several months.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan Esports, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance, revenue, growth and profitability; and the Company's ability to execute on its current and future business plans. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plans, the success of Company's vendors and partners in their provision of services to the Company, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

