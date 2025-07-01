

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has granted U.S. and Canadian companies permit to construct, connect, operate, or maintain pipelines to transport crude oil and other petroleum products across the border of the two countries.



On Monday, Trump granted a permit to Junction Pipeline Company to 'construct, connect, operate, and maintain' a pipeline at the border County of Toole in Montana to import crude oil and other petroleum products from Canada into the the United States, the White House said.



Separately, Trump granted a permit to South Bow (USA) LP to operate and maintain existing pipeline at the border at Cavalier County, North Dakota, to transport between the United States and Canada hydrocarbons and petroleum products. South Bow (USA) LP is a US subsidiary of South Bow Corporation, which is a Canadian company.



Trump also granted a permit to Steel Reef US Pipelines LLC to operate and maintain existing pipeline at the border at Burke County, North Dakota, to export natural gas liquids to Canada. Steel Reef US Pipelines is owned by Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp., a Canadian company.



The White House posted relevant notice of the permits.



