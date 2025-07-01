

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order lifting majority of U.S. sanctions imposed on Syria.



In the order, Trump said that he is waiving a number of sanctions imposed on Syria under the former regime of Bashar al-Assad because there has been a fundamental change in the leadership and policies of the current Government of the country.



Trump has ordered to lift the restriction on foreign assistance; U.S. Government credit, credit guarantees, or other financial assistance; the export of national security-sensitive goods and technology; and the restriction on U.S. banks from providing any loan or credit to the Government of Syria.



However, the President made it clear that sanctions against Bashar al-Assad, his associates, and some terrorist organizations will continue.



'The United States is committed to supporting a Syria that is stable, unified, and at peace with itself and its neighbors,' Trump said in a statement on Monday.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that while the Syria Sanctions Program and the national emergency are ending, sanctions remain in effect for individuals and entities related to Bashar al-Assad and his cronies - as well as human rights abusers, captagon traffickers, persons linked to Syria's past proliferation activities, ISIS and Al-Qaeda affiliates, and Iran and its terrorist proxies.



Rubio added that he will examine the potential full suspension of the Caesar Act, and review the Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham and President Ahmed al-Sharaa, as well as Syria's State Sponsor of Terrorism designation.



The Department of the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Assets Control removed 518 individuals and entities from the List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN List) sanctioned under the Syria sanctions program. It added that sanctions on individuals and entities critical to Syria's development, the operation of its government, and the rebuilding of the country's social fabric, are being revoked from Tuesday.



'In line with President Trump's promise to deliver sanctions relief for Syria, today's actions will help provide the country the opportunity to reestablish ties to global commerce and build international confidence,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.



Rigorous US financial sanctions on the Syrian government have been in place since the outbreak of the civil war in the country in 2011.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News