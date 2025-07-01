Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Begins Delivery of Bumble Bee Electric School Bus Units with First Three Texas Orders

Additional Units Set for Delivery in Coming Days, Weeks, and Months

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech," "EVT", or the "Company") is excited to announce the initiation of full commercial-stage operations in the Company's electric school bus vertical with its first three deliveries of its EVT Bumble Bee electric school bus to the independent school districts of Freer, Blanket, and Waelder, Texas.

Funding for the buses is provided by the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") as part of the Clean School Bus ("CSB") Program. The purpose of the CSB Program is to provide $5 billion over five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and clean school buses.

Under the CSB Program, Envirotech expects to deliver 25 total electric buses to school districts in Texas and Arkansas, with an aggregate of $8,570,000 awarded under the CSB Program to support these deliveries.

Management expects to deliver an additional EVT "Bumble Bee" electric school bus this week to another Texas independent school district. The EVT fast charging 100% electric school buses being delivered get up to 150 miles range and have zero emissions and zero noise pollution.

The Bumble Bee offers significant benefits over conventional fossil fuel powered buses:

Zero tailpipe emissions-students, drivers, and members of the community will be exposed to significantly less harmful diesel emissions like particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to diesel school buses.

Reduced maintenance costs due to: regenerative braking, no engine or exhaust system.

Potential for reduced fuel costs compared to diesel depending on electricity costs.

Quiet, clean operation.

"Kicking off unit shipping for our EVT Bumble Bee line demonstrates the continuing growth and maturation of Envirotech's electric vehicle segment," said Jason Maddox, President and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Envirotech. "We are honored to serve the students of Blanket, Freer, and Waelder. We express our thanks to the EPA for the Clean School Bus Program and the agency's commitment to the health and safety of America's school children, and we welcome the opportunity to serve additional Texas school districts in the near future."

Freer ISD Superintendent of Schools, Conrad Cantu, expressed Freer ISD's excitement at receiving the first electric bus in the ISD's history: "Freer ISD is proud to receive our first "Bumble Bee" electric school bus from EVT. We are grateful to the EPA's Clean School Bus Program for the funding that made it possible. The students of Freer ISD will benefit greatly from the zero emissions bus and can expect a quiet and clean ride to and from school."

Blanket ISD Superintendent of Schools, David Whisenhunt, spoke about Blanket ISD receiving the first electric bus in the ISD's history: "Blanket ISD has received our first "Bumble Bee" electric school bus from EVT. We thank the team at Envirotech Vehicles and the EPA's Clean School Bus Program for making this possible. Our students will be delighted to ride in a zero emissions electric bus."

Waelder ISD Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ron Lilie, commented: "Waelder ISD is excited to have received our first "Bumble Bee" electric school bus from EVT. We would like to thank Envirotech Vehicles along with the EPA's Clean School Bus Program for making this possible. Waelder's students will welcome the opportunity to ride in a zero emissions electric bus."

Jason Maddox emphasized the $8,570,000 awarded under the CSB Program towards the delivery of 25 EVT buses, as well as the potential for future deliveries if the CSB Program receives additional federal funding: "Delivering 25 buses against our current EPA backlog will be a significant achievement," noted Maddox. "We are equally excited about the potential for a new tranche of EPA funding which would help to support continued strong growth in electric bus orders for Envirotech and its shareholders."

For more information on the CSB Program please visit the EPA program website at: https:/www.epa.gov/cleanschoolbus

Business owners and potential strategic partners interested in learning about Envirotech's technology offering are invited to visit the Company's website and can contact the Company through the website at https://evtvusa.com/contact-evtv/.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing the electric vehicle landscape by designing and manufacturing electric commercial vehicles that offer sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective transportation solutions. Committed to driving the future of mobility, Envirotech is pushing the boundaries of innovation and sustainability. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects, or performance are forward-looking statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the proposed delivery of EVT electric school buses, future grants under the CSB Program towards EVT electric school buses, and the intended benefits and performance of EVT electric school buses. While they are based on the current expectations and assumptions and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, Envirotech's ability to successfully deliver electric vehicles, Envirotech's ability to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC listing requirements, and the other risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "will," "estimated," "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

