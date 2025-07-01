Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923656 | ISIN: US6802771005 | Ticker-Symbol: OSB
Frankfurt
01.07.25 | 08:01
15,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLD SECOND BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,80015,30015:08
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 14:26 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Old Second Bancorp Inc.: Old Second Completes Merger with Bancorp Financial

AURORA, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) ("Old Second") announced today that it has completed its previously announced merger with Bancorp Financial, Inc. ("Bancorp Financial"), effective July 1, 2025. Also, effective July 1, 2025, Bancorp Financial's subsidiary bank, Evergreen Bank Group, merged into Old Second's subsidiary bank, Old Second National Bank.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bancorp Financial shareholders will receive 2.5814 shares of Old Second common stock and $15.93 in cash for each share of Bancorp Financial common stock. Subsequent to the closing, Old Second had, on a proforma basis as of March 31, 2025, approximately $6.98 billion in assets, $5.95 billion in deposits and $5.09 billion in loans, with 56 locations in the downtown, west and south suburban Chicago market.

"We are extremely pleased to close our merger with Bancorp Financial," said James Eccher, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Second. "Today, approximately four months after we announced our merger, we celebrate the culmination of our combined efforts and extend a warm welcome to Evergreen Bank customers and team members. With complementary product and service offerings and the additional scale created by the merger, we believe we have a tremendous opportunity to deliver great outcomes for our stockholders, customers, employees and communities."

In connection with the merger, Darin Campbell, Bancorp Financial's and Evergreen Bank Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, joined the Old Second and Old Second National Bank boards of directors, and Jill Voss, Bancorp Financial's Chief Financial Officer, joined the Old Second National Bank board of directors. "We welcome Mr. Campbell and Ms. Voss to Old Second, and we look forward to their active participation and insights as we bring together our two great institutions," Eccher added.

About Old Second Bancorp, Inc.
Old Second Bancorp, Inc., is a financial services company with its main headquarters located in Aurora, Illinois. The Company is the holding company of Old Second National Bank, a national banking organization headquartered in Aurora, Illinois that provides commercial and retail banking services, as well as a full complement of trust and wealth management services. The Bank has offices located in Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle and Will counties in Illinois.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements included in this press release, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and hereby are identified as, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook and expectations of Old Second with respect to the merger. Words such as "believe," "will," "may," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "project," "assume," "approximately," "continue," "should" and "could" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following:

  • the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction, including anticipated cost savings and strategic gains, are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy, competitive factors in the areas where Old Second does business, or as a result of other unexpected factors or events;

  • the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the transaction, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets purchased and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value;

  • diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities;

  • potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the transaction;

  • the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Old Second;

  • the integration of the businesses and operations of Old Second and Bancorp Financial, which may take longer than anticipated or be more costly than anticipated or have unanticipated adverse results relating to Old Second's and Bancorp Financial's previously existing businesses;

  • business disruptions following the merger; and

  • other factors that may affect future results of the combined company including changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates and capital markets; inflation; customer borrowing, repayment, investment and deposit practices; changes in general economic conditions; the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; capital management activities; and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms.

Old Second disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Old Second's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Old Second's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Proxy Statement/Prospectus dated May 8, 2025, filed by Old Second pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) on May 8, 2025, relating to its Form S-4 Registration Statement (File No. 333-286687) and in subsequent filings Old Second makes with the SEC.

CONTACT:
Bradley S. Adams
Executive Vice President,
Chief Operating Officer and
Chief Financial Officer
(630) 906-5484

SOURCE: Old Second Bancorp Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/old-second-completes-merger-with-bancorp-financial-1044732

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.