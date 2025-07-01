

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Companies have signed deals and commitments worth more than $2.5 billion with African partners during the 17th U.S.-Africa Business Summit.



A U.S. consortium led by Florida-based Amer-Con Corporation signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Angolan?Cargo and Logistics?Certification Regulatory Agency to construct and operate 22 grain silo terminals along the Lobito Corridor. The project is backed by the U.S. Export-Import Bank and is expected to significantly enhance Angola's food security and agri-logistics capacity.



U.S. technology firm Cybastion and Angola Telecom signed a $170 million investment deal to expand digital infrastructure and cybersecurity through Cybastion's 'Digital Fast Track' initiative, providing local training and modern infrastructure for Angola's digital transformation.



CEC Africa Sierra Leone Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop West Africa's first U.S.-sourced LNG terminal, in partnership with AG&P and backed by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation. The terminal will power the 108MW Nant Power Project in Sierra Leone and enable affordable energy for industrial and household use in Sierra Leone.



The Ruzizi III Holding Power Company signed an Invitation to Partner with U.S.-based Anzana Electric Group, paving the way for a 10 percent equity stake in a $760 million hydropower project spanning Rwanda and the DRC. The project will deliver reliable energy to 30 million people across the region and promote regional integration and stability.



Ethiopia Investment Holdings signed a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. International Finance Partners to invest more than $200 million in the development of luxury hotels, branded residences, and related tourism infrastructure in Ethiopia.



U.S. energy investor Hydro-Link signed an agreement with the Angolan Government to develop a $1.5 billion private transmission line connecting hydropower sites in Angola to critical mineral mines in the DRC. This 1,150-kilometer transmission corridor will enable the delivery of up to 1.2 gigawatts of reliable electricity from Angola's Luaca plant and other hydroelectric facilities to the Kolwezi mining region in the DRC, supporting the region's mining operations and energy needs.



The U.S. objective at the Summit was to secure key deals and commitments for U.S. companies and establish the conditions to boost U.S. exports and investment in Africa, the State Department said.



More than 2,700 U.S. and African public and private sector leaders gathered for the Summit, hosted by the Corporate Council on Africa and the President of Angola. This year's Summit marked a record turnout, including 12 African Heads of State.



