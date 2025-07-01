MSC Industrial Supply Co. Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

FISCAL 2025 Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

Net sales of $971.1 million decreased 0.8% YoY

Operating income of $82.7 million, or $87.2 million on an adjusted basis 1

Operating margin of 8.5%, or 9.0% on an adjusted basis 1

Diluted EPS of $1.02 vs. $1.27 in the prior fiscal year quarter

Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.08 vs. $1.33 in the prior fiscal year quarter1

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM) ("MSC," "MSC Industrial," the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"), a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended May 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights 2

FY25 Q3

FY24 Q3

Change

FY25 YTD

FY24 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 971.1

$ 979.4

(0.8) %

$ 2,791.3

$ 2,868.7

(2.7) % Income from Operations

$ 82.7

$ 106.8

(22.5) %

$ 217.3

$ 299.5

(27.5) % Operating Margin

8.5 %

10.9 %





7.8 %

10.4 %



Net Income Attributable to MSC

$ 56.8

$ 71.7

(20.7) %

$ 142.8

$ 202.9

(29.6) % Diluted EPS

$ 1.02 3 $ 1.27 4 (19.7) %

$ 2.55 3 $ 3.59 4 (29.0) %

























Adjusted Financial Highlights 2

FY25 Q3

FY24 Q3

Change

FY25 YTD

FY24 YTD

Change Net Sales

$ 971.1

$ 979.4

(0.8) %

$ 2,791.3

$ 2,868.7

(2.7) % Adjusted Income from Operations 1

$ 87.2

$ 111.5

(21.8) %

$ 225.5

$ 313.0

(28.0) % Adjusted Operating Margin 1

9.0 %

11.4 %





8.1 %

10.9 %



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MSC 1

$ 60.2

$ 75.2

(19.9) %

$ 149.0

$ 213.2

(30.1) % Adjusted Diluted EPS 1

$ 1.08 3 $ 1.33 4 (18.8) %

$ 2.67 3 $ 3.77 4 (29.2) %



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in the schedules accompanying this press release. 2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted. 3 Based on 55.8 million and 55.9 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY25 Q3 and FY25 YTD, respectively. 4 Based on 56.4 million and 56.5 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for FY24 Q3 and FY24 YTD, respectively.



Erik Gershwind, Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered fiscal third quarter results that were in line with our expectations for both average daily sales and operating margins. While we certainly have plenty of room for improvement, we saw early signs of progress in each of our three critical strategic areas of focus - reenergizing the core customer, maintaining momentum in high-touch solutions, and optimizing our cost to serve."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Average daily sales declined 0.8% year-over-year, slightly ahead of the midpoint of our outlook, driven by benefits from price and improving performance in volumes. During the fiscal third quarter, we leveraged our strong free cash flow performance and balance sheet to return approximately $56 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases, resulting in approximately $181 million returned to shareholders fiscal year-to-date."

Gershwind concluded, "The fiscal third quarter included encouraging data points, such as core customer sequential improvement, continued momentum in our high-touch solutions and a building productivity pipeline. Looking longer term, we remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring performance consistent with our long-term objectives of growing to 400 basis points or more above the IP Index and expanding operating margins to the mid-teens."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Outlook ADS Growth (YoY) (0.5)% - 1.5% Adjusted Operating Margin1 8.5% - 9.0%



Full-Year Fiscal 2025 Outlook for Certain Financial Metrics Maintained

Depreciation and amortization expense of ~$90M - $95M

Interest and other expense of ~$45M

Capital expenditures of ~$100M - $110M

Free cash flow conversion 1 of ~120%

of ~120% Tax rate of ~24.5%-25.0%

1 Guidance provided is a non-GAAP figure presented on an adjusted basis. For further details see the Non-GAAP financial measures information presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.



Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2025 third quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: https://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until July 15, 2025. The Company's reporting date for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year results is scheduled for October 23, 2025.

Contact Information

Investors: Media: Ryan Mills, CFA Zivanai Mutize Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications [email protected] [email protected]





About MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE:MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.4 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from more than 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 7,000 associates works with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that MSC expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including statements about results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth and profitability, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, statements which refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, statements involving a discussion of strategy, plans or intentions, statements about management's assumptions, projections or predictions of future events or market outlook and any other statement other than a statement of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. In addition, new risks may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict such risks or to assess the impact of such risks on our business or financial results. Accordingly, future results may differ materially from historical results or from those discussed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate; changing customer and product mixes; volatility in commodity, energy and labor prices, and the impact of prolonged periods of low, high or rapid inflation; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies or sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; the applicability of laws and regulations relating to our status as a supplier to the U.S. government and public sector; the credit risk of our customers; our ability to accurately forecast customer demands; interruptions in our ability to make deliveries to customers; supply chain disruptions; our ability to attract and retain sales and customer service personnel; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands; changes to trade policies or trade relationships, including tariff policies; risks associated with opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; interruption of operations at our headquarters or customer fulfillment centers; products liability due to the nature of the products that we sell; impairments of goodwill and other indefinite-lived intangible assets; the impact of climate change; operating and financial restrictions imposed by the terms of our material debt instruments; our ability to access additional liquidity; the significant influence that our principal shareholders will continue to have over our decisions; our ability to execute on our E-commerce strategies and maintain our digital platforms; costs associated with maintaining our information technology ("IT") systems and complying with data privacy laws; disruptions or breaches of our IT systems or violations of data privacy laws, including such disruptions or breaches in connection with our E-commerce channels; risks related to online payment methods and other online transactions; our ability to remediate a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting and to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and our disclosure controls and procedures in the future; the retention of key management personnel; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; failure to comply with environmental, health, and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to comply with, and the costs associated with, social and environmental responsibility policies. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



May 31,

2025

August 31,

2024 ASSETS (Unaudited)



Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,692

$ 29,588 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 410,553

412,122 Inventories 649,363

643,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 105,155

102,475 Total current assets 1,236,763

1,188,089 Property, plant and equipment, net 343,996

360,255 Goodwill 723,457

723,894 Identifiable intangibles, net 89,443

101,147 Operating lease assets 54,312

58,649 Other assets 27,623

30,279 Total assets $ 2,475,594

$ 2,462,313 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases $ 236,060

$ 229,911 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 22,691

21,941 Accounts payable 212,968

205,933 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 172,546

147,642 Total current liabilities 644,265

605,427 Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases 284,973

278,853 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 32,242

37,468 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties 138,549

139,283 Total liabilities 1,100,029

1,061,031 Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred Stock -

- Class A Common Stock 57

57 Additional paid-in capital 1,083,175

1,070,269 Retained earnings 423,532

456,850 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (21,669)

(21,144) Class A treasury stock, at cost (118,006)

(114,235) Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity 1,367,089

1,391,797 Noncontrolling interest 8,476

9,485 Total shareholders' equity 1,375,565

1,401,282 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,475,594

$ 2,462,313

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 31,

2025

June 1,

2024

May 31,

2025

June 1,

2024 Net sales $ 971,145

$ 979,350

$ 2,791,346

$ 2,868,667 Cost of goods sold 573,406

578,903

1,650,190

1,686,492 Gross profit 397,739

400,447

1,141,156

1,182,175 Operating expenses 312,324

288,991

917,465

870,859 Restructuring and other costs 2,680

4,690

6,430

11,787 Income from operations 82,735

106,766

217,261

299,529 Other income (expense):













Interest expense (6,031)

(6,884)

(18,332)

(19,155) Interest income 368

134

942

302 Other expense, net (1,958)

(4,680)

(12,442)

(14,067) Total other expense (7,621)

(11,430)

(29,832)

(32,920) Income before provision for income taxes 75,114

95,336

187,429

266,609 Provision for income taxes 18,253

24,024

45,727

64,604 Net income 56,861

71,312

141,702

202,005 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 16

(393)

(1,080)

(897) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 56,845

$ 71,705

$ 142,782

$ 202,902 Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:













Net income per common share:













Basic $ 1.02

$ 1.28

$ 2.56

$ 3.60 Diluted $ 1.02

$ 1.27

$ 2.55

$ 3.59 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per common share:













Basic 55,694

56,214

55,795

56,323 Diluted 55,765

56,351

55,895

56,514

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Thirteen Weeks Ended

Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 31,

2025

June 1,

2024

May 31,

2025

June 1,

2024 Net income, as reported $ 56,861

$ 71,312

$ 141,702

$ 202,005 Other comprehensive income, net of tax:













Foreign currency translation adjustments 6,208

(217)

(454)

244 Comprehensive income 63,069

71,095

141,248

202,249 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:













Net (income) loss (16)

393

1,080

897 Foreign currency translation adjustments (362)

4

(71)

(72) Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 62,691

$ 71,492

$ 142,257

$ 203,074

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)(Unaudited)



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended

May 31,

2025

June 1,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $ 141,702

$ 202,005 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 67,501

60,288 Amortization of cloud computing arrangements 1,439

1,437 Non-cash operating lease cost 17,563

16,679 Stock-based compensation 10,397

13,347 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment 575

363 Loss on sale of property 1,167

- Non-cash changes in fair value of estimated contingent consideration 293

661 Provision for credit losses 5,699

5,180 Expenditures for cloud computing arrangements (4,430)

(17,161) Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (726)

(1,072) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (3,806)

12,586 Inventories (4,761)

64,251 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,335)

4,488 Operating lease liabilities (17,700)

(16,974) Other assets 62

3,272 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 40,821

(45,917) Total adjustments 111,759

101,428 Net cash provided by operating activities 253,461

303,433 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (71,109)

(73,354) Cash used in acquisitions, net of cash acquired (790)

(9,859) Net proceeds from sale of property 30,336

- Net cash used in investing activities (41,563)

(83,213) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Repurchases of Class A Common Stock (39,138)

(167,166) Payments of regular cash dividends (142,252)

(140,695) Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with Associate Stock Purchase Plan 3,193

3,465 Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options 120

8,833 Borrowings under credit facilities 239,250

359,000 Payments under credit facilities (226,750)

(309,000) Contingent consideration paid (3,500)

- Borrowings under financing obligations 699

3,850 Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt -

(50,000) Proceeds from other long-term debt -

50,000 Other, net (1,220)

(2,762) Net cash used in financing activities (169,598)

(244,475) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (196)

131 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 42,104

(24,124) Cash and cash equivalents-beginning of period 29,588

50,052 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 71,692

$ 25,928







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:





Cash paid for income taxes $ 35,402

$ 66,071 Cash paid for interest $ 18,036

$ 18,235

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude items such as restructuring and other costs, loss on sale of property, share reclassification litigation costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year), and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or alternatives for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measure.

This press release also includes certain forward-looking information that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP cannot be made available without unreasonable efforts because a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures would require the Company to predict the timing and likelihood of potential future events such as restructurings, M&A activity, capital expenditures and other infrequent or unusual gains and losses. Neither the timing or likelihood of these events, nor their probable significance, can be quantified with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Accordingly, a reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided.

Results Excluding Restructuring and Other Costs, Loss on Sale of Property, Share Reclassification Litigation Costs, Share Reclassification Costs (prior year) and Acquisition-Related Costs (prior year)

In calculating certain non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude items such as restructuring and other costs, loss on sale of property, share reclassification litigation costs, share reclassification costs (prior year) and acquisition-related costs (prior year), and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparing with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen weeks Ended May 31, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Loss on Sale of

Property

Share

Reclassification

Litigation Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 971,145

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 971,145



















Cost of Goods Sold 573,406

-

-

-

573,406



















Gross Profit 397,739

-

-

-

397,739 Gross Margin 41.0 %

- %

- %

- %

41.0 %



















Operating Expenses 312,324

-

1,167

644

310,513 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.2 %

- %

(0.1) %

(0.1) %

32.0 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 2,680

2,680

-

-

-



















Income from Operations 82,735

(2,680)

(1,167)

(644)

87,226 Operating Margin 8.5 %

0.3 %

0.1 %

0.1 %

9.0 %



















Total Other Expense (7,621)

-

-

-

(7,621)



















Income before provision for income taxes 75,114

(2,680)

(1,167)

(644)

79,605



















Provision for income taxes 18,253

(651)

(284)

(156)

19,344 Net income 56,861

(2,029)

(883)

(488)

60,261 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 16

-

-

-

16 Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 56,845

$ (2,029)

$ (883)

$ (488)

$ 60,245



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 1.02

$ (0.04)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ 1.08



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended May 31, 2025 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Loss on Sale of

Property

Share Reclassification

Litigation Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 2,791,346

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,791,346



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,650,190

-

-

-

1,650,190



















Gross Profit 1,141,156

-

-

-

1,141,156 Gross Margin 40.9 %

- %

- %

- %

40.9 %



















Operating Expenses 917,465

-

1,167

644

915,654 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 32.9 %

- %

0.0 %

0.0 %

32.8 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 6,430

6,430

-

-

-



















Income from Operations 217,261

(6,430)

(1,167)

(644)

225,502 Operating Margin 7.8 %

0.2 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

8.1 %



















Total Other Expense (29,832)

-

-

-

(29,832)



















Income before provision for income taxes 187,429

(6,430)

(1,167)

(644)

195,670



















Provision for income taxes 45,727

(1,574)

(285)

(157)

47,743 Net income 141,702

(4,856)

(882)

(487)

147,927 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,080)

-

-

-

(1,080) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 142,782

$ (4,856)

$ (882)

$ (487)

$ 149,007



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 2.55

$ (0.09)

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ 2.67



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirteen Weeks Ended June 1, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)













GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting

Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC Industrial Net Sales $ 979,350

$ -

$ 979,350











Cost of Goods Sold 578,903

-

578,903











Gross Profit 400,447

-

400,447 Gross Margin 40.9 %

- %

40.9 %











Operating Expenses 288,991

-

288,991 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 29.5 %

- %

29.5 %











Restructuring and Other Costs 4,690

4,690

-











Income from Operations 106,766

(4,690)

111,456 Operating Margin 10.9 %

0.5 %

11.4 %











Total Other Expense (11,430)

-

(11,430)











Income before provision for income taxes 95,336

(4,690)

100,026











Provision for income taxes 24,024

(1,183)

25,207 Net income 71,312

(3,507)

74,819 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (393)

-

(393) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 71,705

$ (3,507)

$ 75,212











Net income per common share:









Diluted $ 1.27

$ (0.06)

$ 1.33



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended June 1, 2024 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





















GAAP

Financial

Measure

Items Affecting Comparability

Non-GAAP

Financial

Measure

Total MSC

Industrial

Restructuring

and Other Costs

Acquisition-

Related Costs

Share

Reclassification

Costs

Adjusted Total

MSC

Industrial Net Sales $ 2,868,667

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 2,868,667



















Cost of Goods Sold 1,686,492

-

-

-

1,686,492



















Gross Profit 1,182,175

-

-

-

1,182,175 Gross Margin 41.2 %

- %

- %

- %

41.2 %



















Operating Expenses 870,859

-

465

1,187

869,207 Operating Expenses as % of Sales 30.4 %

- %

0.0 %

0.0 %

30.3 %



















Restructuring and Other Costs 11,787

11,787

-

-

-



















Income from Operations 299,529

(11,787)

(465)

(1,187)

312,968 Operating Margin 10.4 %

0.4 %

0.0 %

0.0 %

10.9 %



















Total Other Expense (32,920)

-

-

-

(32,920)



















Income before provision for income taxes 266,609

(11,787)

(465)

(1,187)

280,048



















Provision for income taxes 64,604

(2,767)

(113)

(288)

67,772 Net income 202,005

(9,020)

(352)

(899)

212,276 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (897)

-

-

-

(897) Net income attributable to MSC Industrial $ 202,902

$ (9,020)

$ (352)

$ (899)

$ 213,173



















Net income per common share:

















Diluted $ 3.59

$ (0.16)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.02)

$ 3.77



*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.