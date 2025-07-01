Vimeo, Inc.: Vimeo Appoints Rose Frawley as Chief People Officer to Drive Global Talent Strategy and Culture

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO), the largest and most trusted private video network in the world, today announced the recent appointment of Rose Frawley as its Chief People Officer (CPO). Frawley leads the company's global talent strategy and organizational development. Her commitment to Vimeo's people-first strategy and culture reflects the company's momentum in attracting top-tier talent. At the helm of Vimeo's human resources operations, Frawley is focused on cultivating a culture of trust, engagement, and connection to Vimeo's mission, empowering employees to reach their full potential and build exceptional video experiences for users.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rose as our Chief People Officer," said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. "Rose brings an amazing track record of building great talent, teams and culture. Her leadership will be essential to our mission to make Vimeo the most trusted private video platform in the world and the best place for video talent to work."

Frawley has over 20 years of human resources experience, specializing in building high-performing People functions within leading technology and data companies. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer at YipitData and Vivvix, where she led global teams, scaled talent development, and aligned People functions with business objectives. Prior to YipitData and Vivvix, she was VP & HR Global Business Partner Team Lead at Datto and SVP ofHR and Global Business Partner Lead at FactSet.

"I'm incredibly honored to join Vimeo at such a pivotal moment for video communications platforms and be a part of a team as passionate about driving success as I am," said Frawley. "Creativity is critical to who we are at Vimeo, and I'm excited to maintain and protect the culture and values that have long served the company. As Vimeo continues to grow, we'll continue to meet employees where they are and ensure they feel heard, valued, and empowered to thrive."

