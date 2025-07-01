

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has released three sets of landmark revisions to the Department's National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) implementing procedures. These revisions, which cut USDOT's NEPA procedures in half, will slash red tape, accelerate major infrastructure projects, minimize delays, and curb soaring compliance costs.



USDOT has not initiated Department-wide NEPA reform in 40 years despite widespread agreement that these procedures are inhibiting the country from ushering a golden age of Transportation.



'USDOT's NEPA reforms will make it possible to deliver roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure projects faster and more affordably. For too long, unelected Washington bureaucrats have weaponized environmental reviews to create endless delays and block projects. No more. These changes will help usher in a golden age of transportation for the American people,' said U.S Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.



These updates combine six separate sets of procedures into one unified USDOT Order, providing a one stop shop for USDOT NEPA reviews for most of USDOT's Operating Administrations (OAs).?Two other sets of revisions include the NEPA procedures for FAA, and the procedures used by FHWA, FRA, and FTA. Across USDOT, OAs will enforce hard deadlines, simplify categorical exclusions, and hone NEPA's focus, the Department of Transportation said in a press release.



