Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative MFFLI Summit 2025 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative together with First Ladies of 14 African and Asian countries who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers: H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, First Lady of the Republic of Angola; H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde; H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, First Lady of the Central African Republic; H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, First Lady of the Gabonese Republic; H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia; H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, First Lady of the Republic of Ghana; H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., First Lady of the Republic of Kenya; H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, First Lady of the Republic of Liberia; H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, First Lady of the Republic of Maldives; H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique; H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe; H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, First Lady of the Republic of Senegal; H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "It is my great honor to welcome our esteemed Guests of Honor, The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, our Ambassadors of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' to the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. We shared valuable experiences and meaningful discussions to advance patient care and address critical social and health issues. I am proud that Merck Foundation has provided 2,270+ scholarships to young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties, many becoming the first specialists in their fields."

