Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.07.25 | 15:30
1,150 US-Dollar
+4,55 % +0,050
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
01.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
65 Leser
Dolphin Entertainment: DISRPT Agency, a Division of Dolphin Subsidiary The Door, Rolls Out 2025 Client Roster, Reinforcing Its Position at the Forefront of Cultural Influence

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / DISRPT Agency, a leading cultural voice in creative media relations and brand-building, has announced its dynamic new roster of clients for 2025. Now scaling rapidly after joining the Dolphin family via its subsidiary The Door in January 2025, DISRPT at The Door continues to represent some of the most forward-thinking talent and brands at the intersection of culture, community, and innovation. This latest roster underscores DISRPT's growing influence and reinforces its reputation for driving brand growth through bold cultural engagement, integrated strategies, and visionary ideation.

Among the standout clients joining the DISRPT roster this year are:

  • adidas Originals - DISRPT is proud to support adidas Originals on its Edison Chen and Bad Bunny collaborative collections. Through targeted media outreach and inventive storytelling, DISRPT will help extend the reach and cultural impact of these global campaigns.

  • CultureCon - For the fourth consecutive year, DISRPT is proud to lead the media relations for CultureCon, a premier event celebrating Black culture and creativity. In 2025, the event will expand into new frontiers, including sports and AI, continuing its mission of empowerment and representation for diverse creatives worldwide.

  • The Gathering Spot - As agency of record, DISRPT is powering the next chapter for The Gathering Spot, a private-membership club with 11,000+ members and new cities in view. With vibrant communities in Atlanta, D.C., and L.A., the club continues to be a cultural engine-hosting powerful moments with icons like Jack Harlow, LeBron James, and President Obama, while uniting figures like Ciara and Daniel Kaluuya with rising leaders driving cultural and entrepreneurial change.

  • Big Dave's Cheesesteaks - Founded by self-made entrepreneur, restaurateur, philanthropist, and CEO Derrick Hayes, Big Dave's Cheesesteaks is bringing authentic Philly cheesesteaks to the South and beyond. With locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, and plans to expand to additional markets soon, Big Dave's is a testament to Derrick's inspiring entrepreneurial journey. DISRPT will be supporting Big Dave's in amplifying its brand presence and driving its continued growth in the fast-casual dining space, and Big Dave's will join The Door's roster of food world luminaries from Rachael Ray to Carbone Fine Foods.

"We are incredibly excited to work with such a diverse group of changemakers who reflect the kind of innovation and intention the world needs more of," said Adriane Jefferson, Founder & Managing Director of DISRPT at The Door. "Their clarity of purpose fuels our relentless commitment to building strategies that break through and leave a mark."

This roster joins the likes of Camille Rose, The Whitaker Group, BLK & BOLD, and more, further solidifying DISRPT's reputation as a powerhouse in culturally-driven, and purpose-minded marketing.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Disrpt Agency, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

ABOUT THE DOOR

As an agency with fully-integrated branding, strategy, public relations, influencer, marketing, production, product development and social media capabilities, The Door is a dynamic team capable of solving any and every modern business challenge. Founded in 2008, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients, including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality, CPG, technology, and media entities. The Door is a proud subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN). For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on LinkedIn or Instagram at @thedooronline.

Contact:

James Carbonara?
HAYDEN IR?
(646)-755-7412?
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/disrpt-agency-a-division-of-dolphin-subsidiary-the-door-rolls-out-2025-client-1044576

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
